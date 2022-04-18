Tollywood buzz: Simbu sings for The Warriorr, Nikhil Siddhartha announces new film

A lot has been happening in the Telugu film industry. From Simbu singing a song for The Warriorr, Nikhil Siddhartha’s new film, to the release date of Arjuna Kalyanam — here’s all you need to know.

Simbu croons a song for The Warriorr

Actor Simbu, whose recent film Maanaadu emerged as a blockbuster, sang the song titled “Bullet” for Ram Pothineni’s The Warriorr.

“The ‘Bullet’ song, a tune by Devi Sri Prasad, is a power-packed one that will be an absolute treat to listen to and watch,” the makers said in a statement.

Directed by N Lingusamy, The Warriorr stars Aadhi Pinisetty as the antagonist, while Krithi Shetty is the heroine. The movie will have a simultaneous theatrical release in Telugu and Tamil on July 14.

Srinivasaa Chitturi from Srinivasaa Silver Screen is bankrolling the project.

Nikhil Siddhartha announces new film Spy

Film editor Garry BH who is best known for Goodachari, Evaru, and HIT, is all set to make his directorial debut with Nikhil Siddhartha’s 19th film Spy. K Raja Shekhar Reddy is producing this actioner under the banner of Ed Entertainments.

On Sunday, the makers revealed the film’s title along with the first poster, featuring Nikhil. The film will release in cinemas during the Dusshera season of 2022. The project also marks the first pan-India release for Nikhil Siddhartha with a simultaneous release in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

While Iswarya Menon plays the leading lady in the film, Julian Amaru Estrada is handling cinematography and Sricharan Pakala is responsible for the film’s music.

Vishwak Sen’s Ashokavanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam gets a new release date

Vishwak Sen’s new family entertainer Ashokavanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam has been rescheduled for release in theatres on May 6. Earlier, the film was supposed to release on April 22.

Bankrolled by BVSN Prasad, Bapineedu, and Sudheer under the SVCC Digital banner, the movie has Rukshar Dhillon opposite Vishwak. Vidyasaagar Chinta is directing the film.