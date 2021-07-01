Ravi Teja’s new film goes on floors, F3 team resumes shoot post lockdown

From left, concept poster of RT68. Varun Tej and Venkatesh Daggubati from the sets of F3. (Photos: PR Handout)

Actor Ravi Teja has commenced the shoot for his 68th film on Thursday in Hyderabad. The film also marks the production debut of the Krack star. He is co-producing the project under the RT Teamworks banner, in association with Sudhakar Cherukuri of SLV Cinemas.

SLV Cinemas made the announcement with a concept poster of the movie. “Mass Maharaja and crew taking charge from today for the Blockbuster Project. #RT68 shoot Begins. Further updates very soon!” the makers captioned the image.

RT68 marks the directorial debut of Sarath Mandava while Divyansha Kaushik will play the female lead. Sathyan Sooryan is the cinematographer for the project and Sam CS is scoring the music.

The post-production work for Ravi Teja’s Khiladi is currently underway. After RT68, the actor will join forces with director Trinadha Rao Nakkina for an untitled entertainer.

Anil Ravipudi’s F3 shoot resumes

After an unavoidable hiatus of three months due to the second lockdown, the makers of F3 are now back to the sets. The team of F3 resumed filming for the movie in Hyderabad on Thursday. According to a source, the shoot will continue for the next 10 days.

Directed by Anil Ravipudi, F3 brings back Venkatesh Daggubati, Varun Tej, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Mehreen Pirzada to reprise their respective characters from F2. Shirish is bankrolling the project under Dil Raju’s Sri Venkateswara Creations banner.

Venkatesh-starrer Drishyam 2 and Narappa are likely to head for a direct OTT release on Disney Plus Hotstar and Amazon Prime, respectively. The official announcements regarding the same are awaited.

Meanwhile, Varun Tej has boxing drama Ghani in his kitty.