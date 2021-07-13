Tollywood buzz: Ramesh Varma announces Rakshasudu 2, Akhanda and Sarkaru Vaari Paata’s shoot begins

July 13, 2021 12:50:05 pm
Rakshasudu 2 shoot to begin soon
Director Ramesh Varma on Tuesday announced Rakshasudu 2, a sequel to the critically acclaimed 2019 thriller Rakshasudu. The film is expected to go on floors soon.
Sharing a poster of the movie on Twitter, the director wrote, “Hold your breath.. Going to be More Thrilling. #Rakshasudu2 is On!! Shoot Begins Soon.”
The first look poster looks creepy as it shows a psychopath carrying a dead body on his shoulder with an axe in another hand. The poster also features a bloody meat-chopper knife.
Rakshasudu 2 will be bankrolled by Satyanarayana Koneru.
Akhanda shoot resumes
The final schedule of Nandamuri Balakrishna-starrer Akhanda commenced in Hyderabad on Monday.
On the occasion, the makers released a photo of Balakrishna in conversation with director Boyapati Sreenu on the sets of Akhanda.
The movie also stars Pragya Jaiswal and Srikanth. It is produced by Miryala Ravinder Reddy under the Dwaraka Creations banner.
Team Sarkaru Vaari Paata back on the sets
The cast and crew of Sarkaru Vaari Paata resumed its shooting in Hyderabad on Monday. In this schedule, crucial scenes will be shot with the lead cast, including Mahesh Babu.
The film also stars Keerthy Suresh, Vennela Kishore and Subbaraju. It is bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar, Ram Achanta, and Gopichand Achanta under Mythri Movie Makers and 14 Reels Plus banners.
