Tollywood buzz: Nivetha Thomas’ first look from Brochevarevarura, Nithiin’s new projects and more

Nivetha Thomas’s look from Brochevarevarura unveiled

The first look of Nivetha Thomas’s character from the Vivek Athreya directorial Brochevarevarura was unveiled on Saturday. The 118 actor will be seen playing a girl named Mithra.

Nivetha took to Twitter to share the first look of her from Brochevarevarura. “Young girl grow into strong women and their strength is beautiful. Passion, self-respect, pain and the spirit of life makes them who they are. And this is Mithra. Mithra is in me and a piece of her is in all of you too! Proud to portray her in this story Brochevarevarura,” she captioned it.

Director Vivek Athreya also took to Twitter and shared the first look poster of Nivetha Thomas from the movie. “To every girl out there – Mithra is more you, passionate like you, excited like you, living like you, transforming into a strong woman like you,” he described Nivetha’s character in the movie.

Produced by Manyam Vijay Kumar under Manyam Productions banner, the dark comedy entertainer also stars Sree Vishnu, Nivetha Pethuraj, Satya Dev, Priyadarshi and Rahul Ramakrishna in other major roles.

Nithiin confirms two new projects on his birthday

Actor Nithiin, who announced about his new film with director Chandrasekhar Yeleti on Holi, now confirmed two more new projects on Twitter.

His new movies will be directed by Venky Kudumula and Krishna Chaitanya respectively.

Nithiin’s film with Venky Kudumula has been titled Bheeshma and it has ‘Single forever’ as its caption. While Rashmika Mandanna is the female lead, Suryadevara Naga Vamsi will bankroll the project under Sithara Entertainments banner.

Nithiin described the project as a “commercial film” in his tweet. “After some GAP commercial is BACK Bheeshma PAKKA HILARIOUS COMMERCIAL BOMMA. Thank you Rashmika ‘sir’ for announcing our movie. My mom wants to kill you all for putting ‘Single forever’ as the tag line,” he tweeted.

Nithiin’s other new project with Krishna Chaitanya marks his second collaboration after Chal Mohana Ranga. Nithiin himself is producing this yet-to-be titled project under Sreshth Movies banner. The shoot of the film will commence towards the end of the year and it will release in 2020.

The actor wrote in his tweet: “My most ambitious and challenging film of my career!! Super duper kicked about it. Director Krishna Chaitanya. Prod Sreshth Movies. Shoot starts from year end and summer 2020 release!!”

Kichcha Sudeepa doing his last schedule for Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

Kichcha Sudeepa will next be seen as Avuku Raju in Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. He took to Twitter to reveal that he is doing the last schedule for the film. He shared, “My last schedule for Sye Raa. I carry great moments from this set. To be a part or a set having fabulous technicians and an awesome cast from pan India is always a delight. Director Surender Reddy has put his heart into this project and has justified his role as a director. Hugs to all.”

The Surender Reddy directorial also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nayanthara, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Sethupathi in other major roles.

Actor Ram Charan is bankrolling the film under his Konidela Productions banner. If everything goes as per the plans, Sye Raa will hit the screens worldwide in September.