Tollywood Buzz: Nani wraps up Shyam Singha Roy shoot, Nivetha Thomas and Regina Cassandra to star in Midnight Runners remake

Nani wraps up shoot of Shyam Singha Roy

The shoot of Nani’s period drama Shyam Singha Roy was completed on Monday. A tweet from the film’s production house Niharika Entertainments read, “It’s Done. Wrapped up the shoot of #ShyamSinghaRoy, Our Special one with @NameisNani! Grateful to our Cast & Crew for such positive support on sets.”

Nani also tweeted, “Shoot done. With a great team comes the great outcome. Post production begins. #ShyamSinghaRoy.”

Directed by Rahul Sankrityan, Shyam Singha Roy, set in the backdrop of Kolkata, also stars Sai Pallavi, Krithi Shetty, and Madonna Sebastian.

On the work front, Nani has Tuck Jagadish and Ante Sundaraniki in the pipeline. Besides acting, Nani is also bankrolling HIT 2 and Meet Cute.

Shoot of Midnight Runners remake is currently underway

Suresh Productions, Guru Films and Kross Pictures, the production houses that backed critically acclaimed Samantha Akkineni-starrer Oh! Baby, have joined forces once again for the Telugu remake of South Korean drama Midnight Runners. Directed by Sudheer Varma of Ranarangam fame, the movie stars Nivetha Thomas and Regina Cassandra in the lead roles.

Suresh Productions, Guru Films and Kross Pictures – the winning combination of Oh! Baby, are back in collaboration for the official remake of Midnight Runners. The film is being helmed by Sudheer Varma, starring Regina Cassandra and Nivetha Thomas. Shoot in progress ! pic.twitter.com/9SgOBBoITw — Suresh Productions (@SureshProdns) July 26, 2021

