Tollywood Buzz: Kartikeya’s third film titled Guna 369, Varun Tej and Venkatesh to collaborate again

Kartikeya’s third film titled Guna 369

The makers of Kartikeya and Arjun Jandyala’s upcoming project on Friday announced the title of the film. Produced by Anil Kadiyala and Tirumal Reddy, the movie has been titled Guna 369. The film is touted to be a rustic romantic drama.

Director Arjun said, “A major schedule wrapped up in Ongole and the final schedule will commence from April 29. It will continue till May 15. We have shot two songs in Croatia and the rest in Hyderabad. Guna is the name of the hero and the suspense behind 369 will be unveiled in the movie.”

Excited with the announcement of the title, Kartikeya said, “As soon as Arjun narrated the story to me, I felt it deserves to be told. Also, I am very much sure that people will remember this story for a long time.”

On the work front, Kartikeya’s Hippi is currently in post-production stage and it will hit the screens on June 7. The actor will also be seen as the antagonist in the Vikram K Kumar directorial Gang Leader, starring Nani.

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s new film announced

Veteran actor Nandamuri Balakrishna, who failed to impress with back-to-back releases NTR Kathanayakudu and NTR Mahanayakudu, is joining hands with director KS Ravi Kumar once again. The duo earlier worked together in Jai Simha.

C Kalyan is producing this yet-to-be-titled project under his CK Entertainments banner. The makers plan to start the film’s shoot in June.

The Paisa Vasool actor already has a movie with director Boyapati Sreenu in his kitty. The project will be produced by the actor himself under his NBK Entertainments banner.

F2 stars lend their voice to Disney’s Aladdin

Actors Varun Tej and Venkatesh, who entertained the audience with their comic timing in F2 – Fun and Frustration, will collaborate once again for Disney’s Aladdin. Venkatesh and Varun are lending their voices to Genie (portrayed by Will Smith) and Aladdin (essayed by Mena Massoud), respectively. The film, which is slated for a worldwide release on May 24, is hitting the screens in Telugu as well.

Varun on Friday took Twitter to reveal the news and he also shared the Telugu trailer of Aladdin. “Back again with my bro Venkatesh garu to show you all the tale of Aladdin. Happy to be lending my voice to one of my most favourite childhood Disney film!” he tweeted.

Varun Tej will be next seen in Harish Shankar directorial Valmiki. He will also be seen as a boxer in a yet-to-be-titled flick, directed by debutant Kiran Korrapati. Venkatesh is currently busy with the shooting of Venky Mama, also starring Naga Chaitanya.