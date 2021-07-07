Tollywood buzz: Chiranjeevi resumes Acharya shoot, RAPO19 to begin on July 12 and more

Chiranjeevi resumes shoot for Acharya

After a gap of three months, the shooting of Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Acharya resumed in Hyderabad on Wednesday. The cast and crew are currently filming in a specially constructed village set.

Besides Chiranjeevi, Siva Koratala directorial Acharya stars Kajal Aggarwal, Ram Charan and Pooja Hegde.

The movie, bankrolled by Niranjan Reddy of Matinee Entertainments, was supposed to release in August, but it got postponed due to the second wave of coronavirus.

Ram Pothineni gears up for RAPO19

Ram Pothineni, who was last seen in RED, is set to commence the shooting of his upcoming film tentatively titled RAPO19 from July 12. Directed by N Lingusamy, the movie also stars Krithi Shetty of Uppena fame in the lead role.

Ram Pothineni recently expressed his eagerness to start shooting for RAPO19. He tweeted, “Final Narration Done & How!!! @dirlingusamy love you sir!! Super duper kicked!!! Roll that camera I say!!!”

RAPO19 is bankrolled by Srinivasaa Chitturi under the Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner.

Telugu remake of Kappela goes on floors

The Telugu remake of critically acclaimed Malayalam film Kappela was launched in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Ace director Trivikram graced the puja ceremony.

Produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under the Sithara Entertainments banner, the movie stars Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Arjun Das. The film marks the directorial debut of Shourie Chandrasekhar T Ramesh.

The shooting of the movie will begin in August.