Chiranjeevi resumes work after testing negative for COVID-19, Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger wraps up

Chiranjeevi has tested negative for the coronavirus and is back to work. The star took to Twitter and made the announcement, “Tested Negative. Back to work & Back in Action with full steam :) Heartfelt thanks for all your love and wishes for my recovery. Humbled & Energised!” He shared a few of his working stills from the sets of Godfather.

On January 26th, the Sye Raa actor announced that he had tested positive for Covid-19 with mild symptoms.

Directed by Jayam Mohan Raja, Godfather is bankrolled by Ram Charan, RB Choudary, and NV Prasad under the banners of Konidela Production Company and Super Good Films, respectively. While Nirav Shah is the cinematographer for the project, S Thaman is scoring the music.

Team Liger wraps the shoot

Director Puri Jagannadh on Sunday announced the wrap of their film, Liger. “The shooting for Liger has been wrapped up,” he said in a voice message.

Liger, a mixed martial arts movie, marks Vijay Deverakonda‘s foray into Bollywood, and it will release on August 25. Meanwhile, there is much speculation regarding his second collaboration with director Puri for a patriotic drama.

Hari Hara Veeramallu team to resume film’s shoot soon

The filming of period action drama Hari Hara Veeramallu will begin next month, and the film’s protagonist Pawan Kalyan on Sunday participated in the script reading session with director Krish Jagarlamudi, Tamil screenwriter Madhan Karky, producer AM Ratnam and writer Kannan.

Sharing the photos from the session on social media, Karky wrote, “Loved the deep conversations with @PawanKalyan sir on poetry, politics, anthropology and linguistics. Had a great session discussing lyrics and dialogues of his upcoming project along with @DirKrish @AMRathnamOfl sir and writer Kannan.”

Bankrolled by Mega Surya Production banner, Hari Hara Veeramallu co-stars Nidhhi Agerwal. Gnanashekar VS and MM Keeravani are on board for music and cinematography, respectively.