Tollywood buzz: Ilaiyaraaja-Yuvan join forces for NC22, Ramarao On Duty gets release date and more

Telugu film studios are abuzz with the new film launches and announcements. Here’s what you need to know today.

Arjun Sarja’s new directorial goes on floors

Actor Arjun Sarja will once again wield the megaphone for a Telugu road trip movie, starring Vishwak Sen and Aishwarya Arjun in the lead roles. The untitled film was launched in Hyderabad with a formal puja ceremony which saw Telugu film industry bigwigs Pawan Kalyan, K Raghavendra Rao, Prakash Raj and Vishnu Manchu in attendance.

While Pawan sounded the clapboard and Prakash switched on the camera, Raghavendra directed the muhurat shot.

Arjun Sarja’s new directorial was launched with a puja ceremony. (Photo: PR Handout) Arjun Sarja’s new directorial was launched with a puja ceremony. (Photo: PR Handout)

Bankrolled by Arjun Sarja under Sreeram Films International, the film will have music by Ravi Basrur of KGF fame.

The project, which marks the Tollywood debut of Aishwarya Arjun, also stars Jagapathi Babu in a pivotal role.

Ilaiyaraaja and Yuvan Shankar Raja to score music for NC22

Legendary music composer Ilaiyaraaja and his son Yuvan Shankar Raja will score the music of Naga Chaitanya‘s 22nd film. The makers on Thursday also revealed that Krithi Shetty of Uppena fame has been cast opposite Naga, making it her second collaboration with the actor after Bangarraju.

Production house Srinivasaa Silver Screen posted on Twitter, “It only gets more exciting than ever before. Welcoming the Legendary Music Maestro, Isaignani @Ilaiyaraaja garu & Young Maestro @thisisysr Onboard. It’s not Done yet. Updates awaiting for you all.”

Venkat Prabhu is directing NC22, which is bankrolled by Srinivasaa Chitturi.

Ramarao On Duty gets a release date

Ravi Teja’s upcoming actioner Ramarao On Duty will hit theatres on July 29. The makers of the film announced the release date with a new poster of the actor. The caption of the poster read, “The calm before the MASS Storm! #RamaRaoOnDuty Grand Release Worldwide on JULY 29.”

Directed by Sarath Mandava, the film also stars Divyasha Kaushik, Rajisha Vijayan, Venu Thottempudi, Nasser, Naresh, Pavitra Lokesh, John Vijay, Chaitanya Krishna, Tanikella Bharani and Rahul Ramakrishna.