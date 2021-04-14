Tollywood buzz: Allu Arjun-Koratala Siva project on, Ravi Teja’s new film launched

Allu Arjun-Koratala Siva project is on

Jr NTR’s 30th film announcement with director Koratala Siva has left many puzzled. According to an announcement made by Koratala a few months back, he was supposed to do a social drama with Allu Arjun. This project was also supposed to be helmed by Mikkilineni Sudhakar of Yuvasudha Arts, who is the producer of NTR30.

But, with the announcement of NTR30, Allu Arjun’s fans thought that Allu’s film with Koratala was shelved. However now, it looks like NTR30 was announced after Yuvasudha Arts came to an agreement with Allu Arjun’s Geetha Arts. According to a tweet from the production house, Allu-Koratala’s project is very much on the cards, and it will go on the floors after April 2022.

Yuvasudha Arts tweeted, “Our production with Icon Staar @alluarjun garu in the direction of @sivakoratala garu is ON THE CARDS and will be taken up after April 2022. A decision regarding this has been mutually taken with @GA2Official and we will keep you posted about the UPDATES here!”

NTR30 marks the second-time collaboration of Tarak and Koratala after the blockbuster Janatha Garage. The film is going to be a pan-India project, and it will release on April 29th, 2022.

On the work front, Allu Arjun is currently shooting for his action drama, Pushpa.

Ravi Teja’s new film launched

Ravi Teja, who started 2021 with the superhit Krack, has joined forces with a debut director Sarath Mandava for a thriller. This yet-to-be-titled project was launched on Tuesday with a formal puja ceremony in Hyderabad.

Billed to be a unique thriller with a story inspired by true incidents, the film has Divyansha Koushik of Majili fame as the heroine. Produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the SLV Cinemas LLP banner, Sam CS will score music for this project, while Sathyan Sooryan will crank the camera.

The shoot for this film will commence very soon.