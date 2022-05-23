scorecardresearch
Monday, May 23, 2022
Tollywood buzz: Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Kushi wraps Kashmir schedule

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha wrapped up the Kashmir schedule of Kushi movie.

By: Entertainment Desk | Hyderabad |
May 23, 2022 5:12:20 pm
Major movie and Kushi teamAdivi Sesh's Major movie poster and Kushi team celebrates the end of Kashmir schedule. (Photos: PR Handout)

A lot has been happening in Tollywood. From Adivi Sesh announcing the details of exclusive preview shows for his anticipated movie Major to Vijay Deverakonda’s Kushi team completing its first schedule in Kashmir — here’s all you need to know.

Major team plans special preview shows ahead of the film’s release

Ahead of the film’s release on June 3, the team of Major movie announced the pre-release film screenings for the audience across the major metros in India.

Sharing the news on his social media handles, actor Adivi Sesh in a statement said, “Major is releasing June 3rd, and Sandeep Unnikrishnan sir’s story is something that needs to be watched by every Indian. As we commenced our promotions, I realized that no matter what I said in an interview… I need to make you feel what we feel about Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan. So for the first time ever in India, a big film has teamed up with BookMyShow to show the film to audiences across the country. Major will be shown in exclusive previews in various cities before the official release on June 3rd.”

“We have nothing to hide, and everybody to love. See you in your cities soon. Visit the BookMyShow app to find your city in the screening list and register for the preview now,” he concluded.

Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, Major stars Adivi Sesh in the titular role and co-stars Saiee M Manjrekar, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Revathi, Murali Sharma, and Anish Yohan Kuruvilla. The film, a joint production venture between Sony Pictures, GMB Entertainment, and A+S Movies, will release in Telugu, Hindi, and Malayalam.

Kashmir schedule of Kushi wrapped up

Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha Ruth Prabhu-starrer Kushi, whose first look was recently launched, has wrapped up a more than 20-day schedule in Kashmir. In this schedule, the unit shot several important scenes involving the lead pair at scenic locations in Kashmir.

The film’s director Shiva Nirvana on Monday, took to his social media handles to congratulate the film’s unit on completing an important schedule. “Amazing first schedule in kashmir Thankyou @TheDeverakonda @Samanthaprabhu2 @vennelakishor #saranyapradeep and Whole #khushiteam congratulations,” Nirvana tweeted. He also shared group photos of the film’s team from the Kashmir schedule.

Next leg of the shoot for the movie will be carried out in Hyderabad, Vizag, and Alleppey.

Billed as a romantic entertainer, the project will be readied for a theatrical release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam on December 23. Bankrolled by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers, Kushi’s cast includes the likes of Jayaram, Sachin Khedekar, Murali Sharma, Lakshmi, Ali, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna, Srikanth Iyengar, and Saranya.

