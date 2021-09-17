This is how much Ram Charan is paid to be Disney plus Hotstar brand ambassador

Disney plus Hotstar has roped in Tollywood star Ram Charan Teja to be its brand ambassador in the Telugu states. It is said he is getting between Rs 5-7 crore per year to promote the streaming giant. Ram Charan is yet to comment on the deal.

“This is a huge deal as it’s the first time that such a large OTT platform is collaborating with a superstar for the same. The numbers are also fixed at astonishingly high figures highlighting the power of brand Ram Charan. He has surpassed all boundaries in terms of reach with this association,” said a source aware of the financial details of the deal.

Disney plus Hotstar also recently enlisted the services of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan to aid the promotions of its upcoming movies and shows.

On the work front, Ram Charan is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film, which will be directed by Shankar. His maiden collaboration with Shankar will be made in multiple languages.

He also recently wrapped up the shooting of RRR. He has shot for the action drama Acharya, starring his father superstar Chiranjeevi in the lead. Besides playing a key role, Charan is also bankrolling the film, which is written and directed by Koratala Siva.

Charan is waiting for the release of RRR, written and directed by SS Rajamouli. The film, which was set to open in cinemas on October 13 this year, has been postponed indefinitely owing to the pandemic. It also stars Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgan among a slew of other A-listers from across the country.