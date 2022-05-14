The Warrior teaser: Ram Pothineni plays fearless cop against Aadhi’s dangerous antagonist

After playing several boy-next-door roles on screen, Ram Pothineni is set to play a police officer in his upcoming film, The Warrior. On Saturday, the makers shared the teaser of the film on the occasion of Ram’s birthday.

The Warrior teaser gives a glimpse of what the film’s story. Here, Ram is playing a fearless cop, named DSP Satya. He packs punches and throws kicks. But apart from his tough side, he also has a romantic side. Krithi Shetty plays Ram’s on-screen lady love. But in this smooth ride of Satya’s life, Aadhi’s character is a speed breaker who changes the actor’s world. Aadhi plays the antagonist in the film.

In the action packed teaser, Ram says dialogues, which might feel quite familiar. But one dialogue that leaves an impact is when Ram talks about pan-Indian films. “You must have seen pan-Indian films, but have you seen pan-Indian rowdies?” he says to his peers.

As soon as the teaser went live on YouTube, Ram Pothineni’s fans dropped comments in praise of the actor. “The story of South movie is absolutely tremendous. I really like the script that is written and the dialogues are very cool and background music is very good,” a comment read. Another fan mentioned how Ram has experimented with scripts and his characterisation in every film. “You proved yourself to be an energetic star all over again. All the best for the film,” a fan mentioned.

The Warrior marks Ram Pothineni’s 19th film. Srinivasaa Chitturi is producing the movie under the Srinivasaa Silver Screen banner, and Devi Sri Prasad is scoring the music for this project.