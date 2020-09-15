The secret behind Chiranjeevi’s ‘urban monk’ look

Chiranjeevi grabbed eyeballs with his new look. (Photo: Instagram/chiranjeevi)

A couple of days ago, Tollywood superstar Chiranjeevi posted a picture on his social media pages showing off his bald head. He had captioned the photo, “#UrbanMonk. Can I think like a monk?”

Later, Ram Charan reacted to his father’s Instagram picture with a comment that read, “Appaaaaaaa!!! what did I just see???” Not just Ram Charan, all the fans of the megastar were taken by surprise with the post. Has Chiranjeevi really shaved his head?

Chiranjeevi on Tuesday shared a video that put that question to the rest once and for all. The one-minute clip shows make-up artists applying a bald cap on Chiranjeevi to turn him into an ‘urban monk.’ “Thanks to all the technicians of the industry who can make any look believable. Salute the magic of cinema! (sic),” Chiranjeevi captioned the video.

Chiranjeevi is currently shooting for Koratala Siva directorial Acharya. The film has Kajal Aggarwal as the female lead and is being bankrolled by Ram Charan’s Konidela Production Company in association with Niranjan Reddy’s Matinee Entertainment.

Chiranjeevi is said to be playing the role of a Naxalite-turned-social reformer. The actor is also reportedly playing a dual role in the film.

