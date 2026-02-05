The Raja Saab OTT release date: Prabhas’ starrer to stream with extended cut

The Raja Saab OTT Release Date: Prabhas' The Raja Saab premieres on JioHotstar on February 6 with an extended cut. (Photo: Jio Hotstar Telugu)

The Raja Saab OTT Release Date: After a theatrical run that left distributors counting losses, Prabhas’s horror-comedy The Raja Saab is gearing up for its digital premiere on JioHotstar, and the streaming platform isn’t holding back on its promotional playbook.

In a tweet that has sparked conversation across social media, JioHotstar announced: “Due to unforeseen circumstances and last-minute technical glitches, we’ve added the extended cut! Regret the inconvenience caused due to hype. India’s Biggest Superstar on JioHotstar | 6th Feb.”

The tongue-in-cheek messaging, with its wink at “hype” and “technical glitches,” appears to be a self-aware nod to the film’s troubled theatrical journey while doubling down on Prabhas’s star power to drive subscriptions.