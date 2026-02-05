Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
The Raja Saab OTT release date: Prabhas’ starrer to stream with extended cut
The Raja Saab OTT Release Date: After a disappointing theatrical run that saw it close at nearly half its reported budget, Prabhas' The Raja Saab is set to premiere on JioHotstar on February 6 with an extended cut.
The Raja Saab OTT Release Date: After a theatrical run that left distributors counting losses, Prabhas’s horror-comedy The Raja Saab is gearing up for its digital premiere on JioHotstar, and the streaming platform isn’t holding back on its promotional playbook.
In a tweet that has sparked conversation across social media, JioHotstar announced: “Due to unforeseen circumstances and last-minute technical glitches, we’ve added the extended cut! Regret the inconvenience caused due to hype. India’s Biggest Superstar on JioHotstar | 6th Feb.”
The tongue-in-cheek messaging, with its wink at “hype” and “technical glitches,” appears to be a self-aware nod to the film’s troubled theatrical journey while doubling down on Prabhas’s star power to drive subscriptions.
The Raja Saab arrived in cinemas on January 9 with massive expectations but quickly became one of the most talked-about underperformers of the year. Despite opening to Rs 100.9 crore worldwide on day one, the Maruthi-directed film crashed under the weight of negative word-of-mouth. Critics panned the screenplay as “muddled” and “outdated,” with reviews ranging from scathing one-star verdicts to lukewarm assessments calling it “a royal mess.”
Also Read: Prabhas’ The Raja Saab flopped because audience watched it in ‘festive mood’, says director Maruthi: ‘People mocking it will face karma’
The film closed its theatrical run at approximately Rs 183-206 crore worldwide against a reported budget of Rs 400 crore, making it a certified box office bomb. The steep drops after opening weekend became a case study in how even the biggest star vehicles can collapse without strong content backing them.
JioHotstar’s aggressive marketing suggests the platform is betting big on the film’s digital prospects. The promise of an “extended cut” hints at additional footage that could potentially address some of the theatrical version’s criticized pacing issues, though whether extra runtime can fix fundamental storytelling problems remains to be seen.
The February 6 premiere date follows a shorter-than-usual theatrical window, a clear indication that stakeholders are looking to recoup losses through streaming rights as quickly as possible.
The Raja Saab marks the maiden collaboration between Prabhas and director Maruthi. The film features an ensemble cast with three leading ladies, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan (making her Telugu debut), and Riddhi Kumar. Bollywood veteran Sanjay Dutt plays a pivotal role alongside Zarina Wahab and Boman Irani, who appears as Dr. Padmabhushan. The technical crew includes composer Thaman S on music duties, cinematographer Karthik Palani behind the lens, and veteran editor Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao on the cutting table. The film is produced by People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment.
The narrative follows Prabhas as Raja Saab, a man searching for his missing grandfather who finds himself entangled in a haunted mansion inhabited by sinister forces. Nidhhi Agerwal plays Bessy, a devout nun who becomes his love interest, while Malavika Mohanan portrays Bhairavi, a thief’s granddaughter who aids his quest.
