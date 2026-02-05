The Raja Saab OTT release date: Prabhas’ starrer to stream with extended cut

The Raja Saab OTT Release Date: After a disappointing theatrical run that saw it close at nearly half its reported budget, Prabhas' The Raja Saab is set to premiere on JioHotstar on February 6 with an extended cut.

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readHyderabadFeb 5, 2026 05:22 PM IST
Prabhas in The Raja SaabThe Raja Saab OTT Release Date: Prabhas' The Raja Saab premieres on JioHotstar on February 6 with an extended cut. (Photo: Jio Hotstar Telugu)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Raja Saab OTT Release Date: After a theatrical run that left distributors counting losses, Prabhas’s horror-comedy The Raja Saab is gearing up for its digital premiere on JioHotstar, and the streaming platform isn’t holding back on its promotional playbook.

In a tweet that has sparked conversation across social media, JioHotstar announced: “Due to unforeseen circumstances and last-minute technical glitches, we’ve added the extended cut! Regret the inconvenience caused due to hype. India’s Biggest Superstar on JioHotstar | 6th Feb.”

The tongue-in-cheek messaging, with its wink at “hype” and “technical glitches,” appears to be a self-aware nod to the film’s troubled theatrical journey while doubling down on Prabhas’s star power to drive subscriptions.

The Raja Saab arrived in cinemas on January 9 with massive expectations but quickly became one of the most talked-about underperformers of the year. Despite opening to Rs 100.9 crore worldwide on day one, the Maruthi-directed film crashed under the weight of negative word-of-mouth. Critics panned the screenplay as “muddled” and “outdated,” with reviews ranging from scathing one-star verdicts to lukewarm assessments calling it “a royal mess.”

Also Read: Prabhas’ The Raja Saab flopped because audience watched it in ‘festive mood’, says director Maruthi: ‘People mocking it will face karma’

The film closed its theatrical run at approximately Rs 183-206 crore worldwide against a reported budget of Rs 400 crore, making it a certified box office bomb. The steep drops after opening weekend became a case study in how even the biggest star vehicles can collapse without strong content backing them.

JioHotstar’s aggressive marketing suggests the platform is betting big on the film’s digital prospects. The promise of an “extended cut” hints at additional footage that could potentially address some of the theatrical version’s criticized pacing issues, though whether extra runtime can fix fundamental storytelling problems remains to be seen.

Story continues below this ad

The February 6 premiere date follows a shorter-than-usual theatrical window, a clear indication that stakeholders are looking to recoup losses through streaming rights as quickly as possible.

The Raja Saab marks the maiden collaboration between Prabhas and director Maruthi. The film features an ensemble cast with three leading ladies, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan (making her Telugu debut), and Riddhi Kumar. Bollywood veteran Sanjay Dutt plays a pivotal role alongside Zarina Wahab and Boman Irani, who appears as Dr. Padmabhushan. The technical crew includes composer Thaman S on music duties, cinematographer Karthik Palani behind the lens, and veteran editor Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao on the cutting table. The film is produced by People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment.

The narrative follows Prabhas as Raja Saab, a man searching for his missing grandfather who finds himself entangled in a haunted mansion inhabited by sinister forces. Nidhhi Agerwal plays Bessy, a devout nun who becomes his love interest, while Malavika Mohanan portrays Bhairavi, a thief’s granddaughter who aids his quest.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
Suniel Shetty questions why films focus on Akbar, Babur, not Shivaji Maharaj and Rajput kings: 'Our history should be about our culture'
Suniel shetty
'Hum aapka business bigaad denge': Kanika Tekriwal warns Shark Tank India pitchers not to take their deal
Kanika Tekriwal, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar on Shark Tank India 5
Nick Jonas tears up recalling daughter Malti Marie's birth, shares 'she was purple, had 6 blood transfusions'
Priyanka Chopra
'Govinda's house was mortgaged, but he paid off debt', says actor’s manager
Govinda's manager breaks silence on multiple rumours about the actor.
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding: Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
narendra modi parliament (1).jpg
LIVE | India has become voice of the Global South: PM Modi
Piyush Goyal
India expects US tariffs to drop to 18% in a week
Suniel shetty
Suniel Shetty questions why films focus on Akbar, Babur, not Shivaji Maharaj and Rajput kings: 'Our history should be about our culture'
Kanika Tekriwal, Aman Gupta, Namita Thapar on Shark Tank India 5
'Hum aapka business bigaad denge': Kanika Tekriwal warns Shark Tank India pitchers not to take their deal
Noida jucie stall
'It's not easy money': Why this Noida professional's failed gym-side hustle is a wake-up call for salaried employees
In the video, the volunteer shares that the argument escalated as the shopkeepers ganged up against them
‘Zero civic sense’: Clean-up drive in West Bengal turns chaotic after shopkeeper spits on freshly cleaned street
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
Pakistan cricket board might enforce Force Majeure with ICC, BCCI says it's a 'weak argument'
L-R: Ishan Kishan with throwdown specialist Uttam Mohanty and with childhood friends Anshumat Srivastav (centre) and Siddhanth Singh (right). (Express Photo)
Ishan Kishan comeback story: Throwdown specialist and childhood friends who helped India star return after 2-year break
Andre Beteille
Peasants to universities, nothing escaped André Beteille’s lens
US Iran
Expert Explains: Why a conflict in Iran could be far more consequential than in Venezuela
Can laser hair removal lead to more hair growth?
Dermatologist warns that laser hair removal can sometimes trigger more hair growth, especially on your face
Philips Air Purifier
I trusted this air purifier in Delhi’s toxic winter: No regrets
Must Read
Pakistan cricket board might enforce Force Majeure with ICC, BCCI says it's a 'weak argument'
India vs Pakistan T20 World Cup
Ishan Kishan comeback story: Throwdown specialist and childhood friends who helped India star return after 2-year break
L-R: Ishan Kishan with throwdown specialist Uttam Mohanty and with childhood friends Anshumat Srivastav (centre) and Siddhanth Singh (right). (Express Photo)
T20 World Cup: Ishan Kishan or Sanju Samson in playing XI is no longer a debate as India beat South Africa in Navi Mumbai warm-up
Ishan Kishan India playing XI T20 World Cup
I trusted this air purifier in Delhi’s toxic winter: No regrets
Philips Air Purifier
Canon brings back the spotlight on compact cameras with 30th anniversary PowerShot G7 X
The PowerShot G7 X Mark III, first introduced in 2019, has become especially popular among vloggers, travellers and social media creators thanks to its balance of size, image quality and video features. (Image: Canon)
Google teases Pixel 10a, a new, lower-cost addition to the Pixel 10 series
Google Pixel 10a
Dermatologist warns that laser hair removal can sometimes trigger more hair growth, especially on your face
Can laser hair removal lead to more hair growth?
Advertisement
Feb 05: Latest News
Advertisement