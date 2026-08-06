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The Paradise teaser: Nani plays rugged tribal leader, up against villain Raghav Juyal. Watch
The Paradise teaser: Nani will be seen playing the role of a rugged and fierce tribal leader, against the powerful villain Raghav Juyal.
The highly-anticipated teaser of Nani starrer The Paradise has been released by the makers. The Srikanth Odela directorial gives a glimpse of the dark and intense world of slums. The superstar will be seen playing the role of a rugged and fierce tribal leader named Jadal. He will clash with the main antagonist Raghav Juyal aka Vikram Maalik, in the film. Along with the Hindi teaser, the release date of The Paradise was also revealed – September 24, 2026.
In the video, Nani’s journey was showcased as a prostitute’s son, giving the glimpse of a complete entertainer, with raw emotions and action sequences. The first teaser of the film has already created a lot of buzz among fans on social media, increasing expectations from the upcoming film. The bloody-gory teaser showed Nani in a fresh look, building the rage of revenge, struggle, and survival inside him.
ALSO READ | Nani reveals Raghav Juyal’s rage-fuelled avatar as Vikram Maalik in The Paradise, watch
The teaser video begins with a voiceover asking, “Henceforth, to whom does this place belong?” While sharing the promo clip on social media, the movie’s producer wrote in the caption, “Jadala Zamana Shuru. #TheParadiseTeaser out now! Grand release worldwide on 24.09.26. Natural Star @NameisNani in an @odela_srikanth cinema. An @anirudhofficial musical.”
Before the teaser launch, The Paradise had already created a lot of anticipation through its song ‘Aaya Sher’ release. The track has already crossed 200 million views and over 1.8 million likes on YouTube. According to earlier reports, the makers of the film have approached Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds to present The Paradise in International markets.
Earlier, during a conversation with Variety, Telugu star Nani had reflected on the film’s worldwide appeal, and said, “If 1,000 of my efforts can make one person from the other side of the world watch my film, I am willing to put in those efforts because my The Paradise deserves a global audience. This is India’s Mad Max, and I believe this with utmost sincerity. The tone and nature of The Paradise will be wild, and that wildness will be accompanied by poetic justice.”
Helmed by Srikanth Odela, The Paradise is set to hit the theatres on September 24, 2026, and will be released in eight languages – Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, English and Spanish. The film also stars Kayadu Lohar, Sonali Kulkarni, and Mohan Babu. The music has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander and produced by SLV Cinemas.
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