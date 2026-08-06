The Paradise teaser: Nani plays rugged tribal leader, up against villain Raghav Juyal. Watch 

The highly-anticipated teaser of Nani starrer The Paradise has been released by the makers. The Srikanth Odela directorial gives a glimpse of the dark and intense world of slums. The superstar will be seen playing the role of a rugged and fierce tribal leader named Jadal. He will clash with the main antagonist Raghav Juyal aka Vikram Maalik, in the film. Along with the Hindi teaser, the release date of The Paradise was also revealed – September 24, 2026.

In the video, Nani’s journey was showcased as a prostitute’s son, giving the glimpse of a complete entertainer, with raw emotions and action sequences. The first teaser of the film has already created a lot of buzz among fans on social media, increasing expectations from the upcoming film. The bloody-gory teaser showed Nani in a fresh look, building the rage of revenge, struggle, and survival inside him.