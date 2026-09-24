The Paradise Review and Release Live Updates: Nani-starrer sells over 23 lakh tickets, earns Rs 50 cr

Nani's The Paradise Review: The movie features Nani, Mohan Babu and Kayadu Lohar in key roles.

The Paradise Review and Release Live Updates: Director Srikanth Odela’s Nani-starrer The Paradise is finally here, giving the Telugu film industry hope for a comeback after a fairly dull 2026 thus far. Although Tollywood saw several superstar movies releasing over the past few months, none emerged as bona fide blockbusters, which has significantly affected the industry.

One of the most anticipated movies of the year, The Paradise is expected to end the lull for Telugu cinema.

Story continues below this ad The epic action thriller commenced its theatrical run after registering impressive pre-sales. The movie’s advance booking gross stands at Rs 50.14 crore across 24,723 shows, selling 23.66 lakh lakh tickets, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. Must Read | Nani’s wife Anjana recalls his struggles before The Paradise: ‘This Rome wasn’t built in a day’ The Paradise has become Nani’s biggest opener thus far based on pre-sales alone, surpassing his last release, HIT: The Third Case (2025), which grossed Rs 37 crore worldwide. The latest movie also earned Rs 5.64 crore from paid premieres. Prior to the movie’s release, The Paradise received an interim injunction from a Bengaluru court against the circulation of specific content purportedly containing defamatory material about it. A Bengaluru court passed an ex-parte interim injunction while considering a plea filed by the film’s producer, Sri Lakshmi Venkateshwara Cinemas LLP. Also starring Mohan Babu, Kayadu Lohar, Sonali Kulkarni, and Raghav Juyal in key roles, The Paradise features music by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography by CH Sai, editing by Navin Nooli, and production design by Avinash Kolla. Live Updates Sep 24, 2026 08:31 AM IST The Paradise advance booking crosses Rs 50.14 crore Nani-starrer The Paradise recorded a strong response in advance bookings before its release. According to trade site Sacnilk, the film has grossed Rs 50.14 crore from advance bookings, with around 23.66 lakh tickets sold across India.

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