The Paradise collection day 6: Nani’s film inches closer to Rs 100 crore net mark in India

The Paradise box office collection Day 6: Nani’s action drama The Paradise has continued its theatrical run with the film now closing in on the Rs 100 crore mark in India net collections. Directed by Srikanth Odela, the film released in theatres on September 24 and has recorded a steady run despite a noticeable drop in weekday occupancy.

According to live figures reported by Sacnilk, The Paradise has collected Rs 2.01 crore net in India on Day 6 so far. The film is currently running across 3,210 shows. Its India net collection has reached Rs 99.11 crore, while the India gross collection stands at Rs 117.22 crore. The final Day 6 figures are yet to be reported.

The latest numbers come a day after the film added Rs 4.62 crore to its India net collection on Monday.

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The Paradise Day 5 box office collection

The Paradise collected Rs 4.62 crore net in India on Day 5, according to Sacnilk. The film ran across 5,732 shows on Monday, September 28, with an overall occupancy of 17.2%.

In the overseas market, The Paradise earned Rs 0.75 crore on Day 5, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 30 crore so far. With this, the film’s worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 144.85 crore.

The film had opened its theatrical run with Rs 11.60 crore from advance bookings on premiere day, September 23. It then recorded Rs 34.65 crore on day 1, September 24, with 49.3% occupancy across 9,732 shows.

On Friday, September 25, the film earned Rs 14.90 crore at 32.8% occupancy from 7,049 shows. It saw a slight improvement over the weekend, collecting Rs 15.25 crore on Saturday from 6,889 shows at 33.4% occupancy. Sunday brought another marginal rise, with The Paradise earning Rs 15.70 crore from 6,764 shows at 35.7% occupancy.

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The film’s Day 5 collection then dropped to Rs 4.62 crore.

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The Paradise language-wise collection on Day 5

The Telugu version remained the biggest contributor to The Paradise’s India net collection on Day 5. It earned Rs 3.84 crore from 2,807 shows, recording 24% occupancy. The Hindi version added Rs 67 lakh from 2,581 shows, with an occupancy of 10%. The Tamil version contributed Rs 11 lakh from 344 shows at 15% occupancy. Together, the three versions took the film’s India net collection to Rs 96.72 crore after five days.

Nani on The Paradise getting mixed reactions

While The Paradise has continued to draw audiences to theatres, the film has received mixed reactions from viewers and critics since its release.

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In a post-release interview with director Srikanth Odela, Nani opened up about the strong reactions the film has generated since its Thursday release.

“Out of 33 films I made in my 18 years of career, this is the first time I am experiencing something like this. But even when someone says they didn’t like the film, there is a passion behind that response, an aggressive honesty. When someone says ‘this didn’t work for me’ with that kind of intensity, it tells you something. We actually took that as a positive,” the actor said.

Nani said he did not view the criticism as something to simply dismiss. Instead, he saw the intensity of the response as a reflection of the expectations surrounding his second collaboration with Odela following Dasara.

“This is how much trust the audience has in me and Srikanth working together. For people to walk into a theatre with that level of expectation, that level of emotion, and react this strongly, it means we built something real. That trust is a positive thing, no matter how the reactions look on the surface.”

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Earlier, Nani had also addressed the audience response in a post on X, acknowledging both the appreciation and criticism directed at the film.

He wrote, “I have seen all your reactions and responses. I’ve received all your love and equally enjoyed your hilarious trolls. I’m heartwarmed by the way audience have owned the film, and also learnt from the flaws that critics and reviewers have pointed out. Thank you for everything is all I can say.”

About The Paradise

The Paradise marks Nani’s second collaboration with Srikanth Odela after Dasara. The film also stars Mohan Babu, Raghav Juyal, Kayadu Lohar and Sonali Kulkarni.

Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music, while CH Sai has handled cinematography and Naveen Nooli serves as the editor. The film is produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the SLV Cinemas banner.