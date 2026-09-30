The Paradise box office day 6: Nani film earns Rs 150 crore worldwide, actor’s biggest hit in 18 years

The Paradise box office collection day 6: Despite negative reviews and overwhelming hate, Nani’s The Paradise has entered the Rs 100 crore club in India. On its sixth day of release, the film has earned Rs 101.50 crore, according to Sacnilk. The Srikanth Odela-directed action drama has simultaneously crossed Rs 150.50 crore worldwide, making it comfortably the biggest hit of Nani’s 18-year career and the sixth Telugu film to enter the Rs 100 crore worldwide club in 2026.

It is the first time a Nani film has reached the Rs 100 crore domestic milestone. In a career spanning 33 films, no previous release had crossed this threshold.

The Paradise opened with paid previews on September 23, collecting Rs 11.60 crore from 900 shows at 79 percent occupancy. Day 1 saw a big opening: Rs 34.65 crore net across 9,732 shows. However, the film couldn’t maintain the momentum as Day 2 dropped 57 percent to Rs 14.90 crore across 7,049 shows. Day 3 recovered mildly to Rs 15.25 crore, while maintaining steady collections through the weekdays, crossing the Rs 100 crore net mark on Day 6.