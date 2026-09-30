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The Paradise box office day 6: Nani film earns Rs 150 crore worldwide, actor’s biggest hit in 18 years
The Paradise box office collection day 6: Nani's film has become the first film of his career to cross Rs 150 crore worldwide in six days. It is the sixth Telugu film to enter the Rs 100 crore worldwide club in 2026.
The Paradise box office collection day 6: Despite negative reviews and overwhelming hate, Nani’s The Paradise has entered the Rs 100 crore club in India. On its sixth day of release, the film has earned Rs 101.50 crore, according to Sacnilk. The Srikanth Odela-directed action drama has simultaneously crossed Rs 150.50 crore worldwide, making it comfortably the biggest hit of Nani’s 18-year career and the sixth Telugu film to enter the Rs 100 crore worldwide club in 2026.
It is the first time a Nani film has reached the Rs 100 crore domestic milestone. In a career spanning 33 films, no previous release had crossed this threshold.
The Paradise opened with paid previews on September 23, collecting Rs 11.60 crore from 900 shows at 79 percent occupancy. Day 1 saw a big opening: Rs 34.65 crore net across 9,732 shows. However, the film couldn’t maintain the momentum as Day 2 dropped 57 percent to Rs 14.90 crore across 7,049 shows. Day 3 recovered mildly to Rs 15.25 crore, while maintaining steady collections through the weekdays, crossing the Rs 100 crore net mark on Day 6.
Also Read: The Paradise review: Nani stands out in Srikanth Odela’s film that relies on tired tropes
Overseas collections have been equally strong. The international market has contributed approximately Rs 30 crore in gross over six days, taking the worldwide gross to Rs 150.50 crore.
The scale of The Paradise’s achievement becomes clearer when measured against the lifetime collections of Nani’s previous releases. Saripodhaa Sanivaaram collected approximately Rs 56 crore net in India and Rs 100 crore worldwide across its entire theatrical run. The Paradise surpassed both figures in six days.
Dasara, his previous collaboration with Srikanth Odela, collected approximately Rs 62 crore net in India and Rs 107 crore worldwide in its full run. The Paradise has already crossed Dasara’s domestic lifetime and is within reach of its worldwide total.
HIT: The Third Case collected approximately Rs 70 crore net in India and Rs 120 crore worldwide, while Hi Nanna collected approximately Rs 45 crore net in India and Rs 80 crore worldwide. The Paradise has more than doubled Hi Nanna’s lifetime domestic collection in less than a week.
Also Read: ‘First time in 33 films’: Nani on facing extreme criticism for The Paradise
The Paradise is the sixth Telugu film to cross Rs 100 crore worldwide in the first nine months of 2026. The five that preceded it are Peddi, which collected Rs 331 crore worldwide, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, which collected Rs 300 crore worldwide, The Raja Saab, which collected Rs 100.20 crore worldwide on Day 1 alone, Irumudi and Ustaad Bhagat Singh, which collected Rs 100 crore worldwide, respectively.
At Rs 150.50 crore worldwide after six days, The Paradise sits sixth on the list of highest-grossing Telugu films of the year. It remains well behind the Rs 300 crore-plus runs of Peddi and The Raja Saab, but that gap reflects the difference in star tier rather than a failure on The Paradise’s part.
About the film
Helmed by Srikanth Odela, The Paradise features Nani, Raghav Juyal, Sonali Kulkarni and Kayadu Lohar. The action drama is set in 1980s Secunderabad and hit the theatres in multiple languages – Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.
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