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The Paradise box office day 7: Nani-starrer collects Rs 154 cr worldwide
The Paradise box office collection day 7: Nani's film closed its first week with Rs 104.90 crore net in India and Rs 154.80 crore worldwide, becoming the first film of the actor's career to cross the Rs 100 crore domestic milestone.
The Paradise box office collection day 7: Nani’s The Paradise has closed its first theatrical week with Rs 104.90 crore net in India and Rs 154.80 crore worldwide. On Day 7, the Srikanth Odela-directed action drama collected Rs 3.40 crore net across 5,678 shows in India, with the overseas market adding Rs 0.35 crore, taking the total overseas gross to Rs 30.85 crore.
The first-week total confirms The Paradise as the biggest film of Nani’s career by a significant margin and the first to cross the Rs 100 crore domestic mark.
The Paradise opened with paid premieres on September 23, collecting Rs 11.60 crore. Day 1 was enormous: Rs 34.65 crore net across 9,732 shows. From there, the collections followed a steep downward curve. Day 2 dropped 57 percent to ₹14.90 crore. Days 3 and 4 (the first weekend) showed some recovery at Rs 15.25 crore and an estimated Rs 14 crore respectively. The weekdays brought the expected erosion, with collections falling to single digits by Day 5 and settling at Rs 3.40 crore by Day 7.
Also Read: The Paradise review: Nani stands out in Srikanth Odela’s film that relies on tired tropes
The Day 7 figure of Rs 3.40 crore represents a 90 percent drop from the Rs 34.65 crore opening. The show count has also declined significantly, from 9,732 on Day 1 to 5,678 on Day 7, a reduction of over 4,000 shows as exhibitors adjusted screen allocation based on declining demand.
How it compares to his previous first weeks
The Rs 104.90 crore first-week total dwarfs every previous Nani first week. Dasara collected approximately Rs 45 crore net in its first week. HIT: The Third Case managed around Rs 50 crore. Saripodhaa Sanivaaram did approximately Rs 30 crore. Hi Nanna collected around Rs 25 crore in its opening week.
The numbers are impressive in total but raise a structural concern. The Paradise collected approximately 44 percent of its entire first-week domestic total on Day 1 alone (including premieres). By contrast, films with strong word-of-mouth typically collect 25 to 30 percent of their first-week total on opening day, with the remaining days contributing more evenly.
The heavy frontloading suggests that a large portion of The Paradise’s audience was already committed before the reviews arrived. The advance bookings, driven by the Nani-Srikanth Odela combination, Anirudh’s music and the curiosity around the no-trailer strategy, pulled the most enthusiastic segment of the audience into theatres on Days 1 and 2.
Where it stands in 2026
The Paradise’s first-week worldwide of Rs 154.80 crore places it as the sixth highest-grossing Telugu film of 2026, behind Peddi, The Raja Saab, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, Irumudi and Mandaadi. It has comfortably outpaced Ustaad Bhagat Singh and several other mid-tier Telugu releases from the year.
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