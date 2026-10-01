The Paradise box office day 7: Nani-starrer collects Rs 154 cr worldwide

The Paradise box office collection day 7: Nani’s The Paradise has closed its first theatrical week with Rs 104.90 crore net in India and Rs 154.80 crore worldwide. On Day 7, the Srikanth Odela-directed action drama collected Rs 3.40 crore net across 5,678 shows in India, with the overseas market adding Rs 0.35 crore, taking the total overseas gross to Rs 30.85 crore.

The first-week total confirms The Paradise as the biggest film of Nani’s career by a significant margin and the first to cross the Rs 100 crore domestic mark.

The Paradise opened with paid premieres on September 23, collecting Rs 11.60 crore. Day 1 was enormous: Rs 34.65 crore net across 9,732 shows. From there, the collections followed a steep downward curve. Day 2 dropped 57 percent to ₹14.90 crore. Days 3 and 4 (the first weekend) showed some recovery at Rs 15.25 crore and an estimated Rs 14 crore respectively. The weekdays brought the expected erosion, with collections falling to single digits by Day 5 and settling at Rs 3.40 crore by Day 7.