The Paradise box office collection day 4: Nani film earns Rs 139 cr worldwide, his highest grosser ever

The Paradise box office collection day 4: Nani’s latest release The Paradise is heading towards rs 150 crore mark despite receiving largely negative reviews from the audience and critics. The film crossed Rs 100 crore at the worldwide box office within three days of its release. After opening at Rs 34.65 crore, the film witnessed a massive 60% drop on day 2. The Paradise minted Rs 14.9 crore on Friday, Rs 15.25 crore on Saturday, and Rs 15.07 crore on Sunday from across 6764 shows. According to the industry tracker Sacnilk, The Paradise has reached at total India gross collection of Rs 109 crore and total net collections of Rs 92.1 crore. Its overseas gross collection stands at Rs 29.25 crore, and the worldwide gross collection is Rs 138.25 crore.

The period action drama thriller has also managed to surpass the lifetime collection of Telugu actor Nani’s previous film, HIT: The Third Case. It had grossed around Rs 120 crore at the global box office during its entire theatrical run, making The Paradise the highest grossing film of Nani’s career.

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However, Nani’s The Paradise is way behind Telugu cinema’s biggest hit, Chiranjeevi starrer Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu, which earned Rs 303.76 crore at the worldwide box office. The Paradise is also facing stiff competition from other current theatrical releases like Sidharth Malhotra’s The Vvaan – Force of the Forrest, Vishal Chaturvedi’s sleeper hit Hanuman Ansh, and Mirzapur: The Movie.

On Day 4, The Paradise had an overall 45.12% occupancy at the theatres in Telugu language – with morning shows at 35.08%, afternoon shows at 55.38%, evening shows recorded at 52.54%, and evening shows at 37.46%. The highest theatre occupancy was in Hyderabad region, registering 61.8% across 706 shows. On the other hand, the overall Hindi language occupancy was 25.09% and Tamil had 28.35% theatre occupancy.

An excerpt of SCREEN’s review of The Paradise, read, “The Paradise is what happens when that bankability meets a budget that’s five times bigger, multi-fold expectations, and a screenplay that has nothing new to say. The problem of the film, rather, the problem of Srikanth Odela is that he cannot write good female characters around the story.”

Meanwhile, amid the film’s box-office run and the negative reviews, Nani spoke about the praise and criticism towards his film The Paradise. “I have seen all your reactions and responses. I’ve received all your love and equally enjoyed your hilarious trolls. I’m heartwarmed by the way audience have owned the film, and also learnt from the flaws that critics and reviewers have pointed out. Thank you for everything is all I can say. We have made #TheParadise with a lot of blood and sweat to give you a unique experience, and it’s all yours to celebrate or judge. With the excitement you had for the film and the affection you showed on me, I am filled with gratitude,” he wrote on X.

I have seen all your reactions and responses. I’ve received all your love and equally enjoyed your hilarious trolls. I’m heartwarmed by the way audience have owned the film, and also learnt from the flaws that critics and reviewers have pointed out. Thank you for everything is… — Nani (@NameisNani) September 25, 2026

Helmed by Srikanth Odela, The Paradise features Nani, Raghav Juyal, Sonali Kulkarni and Kayadu Lohar. The action drama is set in 1980s Secunderabad and hit the theatres in multiple languages – Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.