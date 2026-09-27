The Paradise box office collection day 3: Nani film crosses Rs 100 crore mark

The Paradise box office collection Day 3: Despite largely negative reviews, Nani-starrer The Paradise has managed to maintain a steady run at the box office. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 15.25 crore net across 6,889 shows on Day 3, registering a 2.3% growth from Friday. This took its total India net collection to Rs 76.40 crore, while its India gross now stands at Rs 90.50 crore.

In the overseas market, the Nani starrer earned Rs 4 crore on its third day, taking the total overseas gross to Rs 29 crore. With this, The Paradise has reached a worldwide gross collection of Rs 119.50 crore so far.