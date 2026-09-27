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The Paradise box office collection day 3: Nani film crosses Rs 100 crore mark
Nani-starrer The Paradise collected Rs 15.25 crore net across 6,889 shows on Day 3, taking its total India net collection to Rs 76.40 crore.
The Paradise box office collection Day 3: Despite largely negative reviews, Nani-starrer The Paradise has managed to maintain a steady run at the box office. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film collected Rs 15.25 crore net across 6,889 shows on Day 3, registering a 2.3% growth from Friday. This took its total India net collection to Rs 76.40 crore, while its India gross now stands at Rs 90.50 crore.
In the overseas market, the Nani starrer earned Rs 4 crore on its third day, taking the total overseas gross to Rs 29 crore. With this, The Paradise has reached a worldwide gross collection of Rs 119.50 crore so far.
Language-wise, the Telugu version of The Paradise contributed the bulk of the Day 3 collections, earning Rs 13.35 crore net from 3,617 shows at an occupancy of 46.1%. The Hindi version collected Rs 1.65 crore net from 2,809 shows with 19% occupancy, while the Tamil version earned Rs 0.25 crore net from 463 shows at 21% occupancy.
Amid the film’s box-office run and the mixed response it has received, Nani addressed both the appreciation and criticism surrounding The Paradise. He wrote on X, “I have seen all your reactions and responses. I’ve received all your love and equally enjoyed your hilarious trolls. I’m heartwarmed by the way audience have owned the film, and also learnt from the flaws that critics and reviewers have pointed out. Thank you for everything is all I can say. We have made #TheParadise with a lot of blood and sweat to give you a unique experience, and it’s all yours to celebrate or judge. With the excitement you had for the film and the affection you showed on me, I am filled with gratitude.”
Directed by Srikanth Odela, The Paradise stars Nani, Raghav Juyal, Sonali Kulkarni and Kayadu Lohar. The action drama is set in 1980s Secunderabad and released in Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.
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