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The Paradise box office day 2: Nani-starrer witnesses 57 percent drop, earns Rs 98.5 cr
The Paradise box office collection day 2: Nani-starrer The Paradise has collected Rs 98.50 crore in two days.
The Paradise box office collection day 2: Nani-starrer The Paradise had a strong start at the box office but the film has experienced a severe drop in its collections on the second day. After bringing in nearly Rs 76 crore worldwide on opening day, the film could only manage to earn roughly Rs 22 crore worldwide on the second day. The overall worldwide gross collection of the film currently stands at Rs 98.5 crore.
The fall on the second day is of over 57 percent in net domestic collections. The Paradise earned Rs 14.9 crore net in India on the second day across 7,000 shows. The overseas market added Rs 4 crore, taking the total overseas gross to Rs 26 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.
How Day 2 compares to his previous films
Dasara, Nani’s previous collaboration with director Srikanth Odela, collected Rs 9.75 crore net on Day 2 across 5,329 shows, bringing its two-day India net to Rs 32.95 crore and worldwide gross to Rs 48.99 crore. The Paradise’s second-day collection is higher than Dasara’s second day, and its worldwide collection so far is twice as Dasara.
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Saripodhaa Sanivaaram collected worldwide gross of Rs 28.16 crore in two days, while Hi Nanna, the emotional family drama that became one of Nani’s most beloved recent films, collected worldwide gross of Rs 16.33 crore in two days. The Paradise has done better than all these films but given the mediocre reception it has received so far, it seems unlikely that the film will be able to sustain any momentum past the first week.
Nani acknowledges The Paradise’s flaws
On Friday, Nani took to X and thanked the audience for their support. He also acknowledged the flaws in the film and shared, “I have seen all your reactions and responses. I’ve received all your love and equally enjoyed your hilarious trolls. I’m heartwarmed by the way audience have owned the film, and also learnt from the flaws that critics and reviewers have pointed out. Thank you for everything is all I can say. We have made The Paradise with a lot of blood and sweat to give you a unique experience, and it’s all yours to celebrate or judge. With the excitement you had for the film and the affection you showed on me, I am filled with gratitude ♥️”
About Paradise
Set in 1980s Secunderabad, the film follows a marginalised community’s fight for recognition against feudal oppression. The film also stars Mohan Babu, Raghav Juyal, Kayadu Lohar, Sonali Kulkarni, Sampoornesh Babu, among others. Keerthy Suresh has a special appearance in the film.
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