The Paradise box office day 2: Nani-starrer witnesses 57 percent drop, earns Rs 98.5 cr

The Paradise box office collection day 2: Nani-starrer The Paradise had a strong start at the box office but the film has experienced a severe drop in its collections on the second day. After bringing in nearly Rs 76 crore worldwide on opening day, the film could only manage to earn roughly Rs 22 crore worldwide on the second day. The overall worldwide gross collection of the film currently stands at Rs 98.5 crore.

The fall on the second day is of over 57 percent in net domestic collections. The Paradise earned Rs 14.9 crore net in India on the second day across 7,000 shows. The overseas market added Rs 4 crore, taking the total overseas gross to Rs 26 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.