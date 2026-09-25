The Paradise box office: Nani’s biggest opener can’t surpass Prabhas’ Raja Saab, earns Rs 77 cr

The Paradise Box Office collection Day 1: Nani-starrer The Paradise has become the biggest opener of the star’s career as the film has earned Rs 76.90 crore worldwide, as per trade tracker Sacnilk. The Srikanth Odela-directed action drama collected Rs 34.65 crore net in India on Day 1 across 9,732 shows, with total India gross collections reaching Rs 54.90 crore, which includes preview shows.

The overseas market added Rs 22 crore in gross collections, pushing the worldwide gross collection to Rs 76.90 crore on its opening day.

The Paradise is nearly 2x of Nani’s previous biggest opener

HIT: The Third Case (2025) was Nani’s previous biggest opener, collecting Rs 21 crore net across 4,171 shows with a worldwide gross of Rs 37.81 crore on Day 1. Saripodhaa Sanivaaram (2024), which went on to collect Rs 98 crore worldwide, had a comparatively modest opening of Rs 9 crore net across 3,365 shows with a worldwide gross of Rs 19.34 crore.