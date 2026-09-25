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The Paradise box office: Nani’s biggest opener can’t surpass Prabhas’ Raja Saab, earns Rs 77 cr
The Paradise box office collection Day 1: For Nani, this is the biggest opener of his career, but it isn't as impressive when compared to other Telugu stars' records.
The Paradise Box Office collection Day 1: Nani-starrer The Paradise has become the biggest opener of the star’s career as the film has earned Rs 76.90 crore worldwide, as per trade tracker Sacnilk. The Srikanth Odela-directed action drama collected Rs 34.65 crore net in India on Day 1 across 9,732 shows, with total India gross collections reaching Rs 54.90 crore, which includes preview shows.
The overseas market added Rs 22 crore in gross collections, pushing the worldwide gross collection to Rs 76.90 crore on its opening day.
The Paradise is nearly 2x of Nani’s previous biggest opener
HIT: The Third Case (2025) was Nani’s previous biggest opener, collecting Rs 21 crore net across 4,171 shows with a worldwide gross of Rs 37.81 crore on Day 1. Saripodhaa Sanivaaram (2024), which went on to collect Rs 98 crore worldwide, had a comparatively modest opening of Rs 9 crore net across 3,365 shows with a worldwide gross of Rs 19.34 crore.
Dasara (2023), Nani’s previous collaboration with Srikanth Odela opened to Rs 23.20 crore net across 5,705 shows, with a worldwide gross of Rs 36.28 crore on Day 1. The Paradise has nearly doubled that figure in India and more than doubled it worldwide.
However, outside of Nani’s filmography, the Telugu box office space paints a different picture. Prabhas’ The Raja Saab opened to Rs 53.75 crore net across 16,470 shows, with a worldwide gross of Rs 100.20 crore on Day 1. However, Prabhas had nearly 7,000 more shows, as compared to The Paradise.
Ram Charan’s Peddi opened to Rs 51 crore net across 12,412 shows, with a worldwide gross of Rs 110.49 crore. On the other hand, Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu opened to approximately Rs 28.5 crore in India with a worldwide Day 1 of Rs 37.1 crore. The Paradise has outperformed Chiranjeevi’s opening both domestically and worldwide, collecting Rs 6.15 crore more in India net and nearly double the worldwide gross.
Also Read: How Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu carried Telugu cinema through the first quarter of 2026
About Paradise
The Paradise, directed by Srikanth Odela, is Nani’s second collaboration with the filmmaker after Dasara. Set in 1980s Secunderabad, the film follows a marginalised community’s fight for recognition against feudal oppression. Nani plays Jadal Zamana, a character he has described as one of the most physically demanding roles of his career. The cast includes Mohan Babu as the feudal antagonist Shikanja Maalik, Raghav Juyal as his son Vikram Maalik, Kayadu Lohar as Subbu, Sonali Kulkarni, Sampoornesh Babu and Keerthy Suresh in a special appearance. The music is by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography by CH Sai and editing by Naveen Nooli. The film is produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under SLV Cinemas.
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