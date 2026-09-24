The Paradise box office collection day 1 early report: Nani film crosses Rs 34 cr mark in India

Nani-starrer The Paradise has started on a strong note at the Indian box office.

The Paradise box office collection day 1: Despite opening to largely negative reviews, Nani-starrer The Paradise has posted a strong start at the box office.

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has collected Rs 34.65 crore net in India on Day 1 so far, from 9,720 shows. Its India gross currently stands at Rs 54.90 crore.

With these figures, The Paradise has already surpassed the opening-day collections of several of Nani’s recent films. The comparison with Dasara is particularly noteworthy, as the 2023 film marked Nani’s first collaboration with director Srikanth Odela before the duo reunited for The Paradise.

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Also Read – The Paradise review: Nani stands out in Srikanth Odela’s film that relies on tired tropes