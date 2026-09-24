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The Paradise box office collection day 1 early report: Nani film crosses Rs 34 cr mark in India
Nani's The Paradise has collected Rs 34.65 crore net in India on Day 1 so far, from 9,720 shows. Its India gross currently stands at Rs 54.90 crore.
The Paradise box office collection day 1: Despite opening to largely negative reviews, Nani-starrer The Paradise has posted a strong start at the box office.
According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film has collected Rs 34.65 crore net in India on Day 1 so far, from 9,720 shows. Its India gross currently stands at Rs 54.90 crore.
With these figures, The Paradise has already surpassed the opening-day collections of several of Nani’s recent films. The comparison with Dasara is particularly noteworthy, as the 2023 film marked Nani’s first collaboration with director Srikanth Odela before the duo reunited for The Paradise.
Also Read – The Paradise review: Nani stands out in Srikanth Odela’s film that relies on tired tropes
The Paradise vs Dasara
Dasara (2023), which marked Srikanth Odela’s directorial debut, opened at Rs 23.20 crore India net, according to Sacnilk. The film was screened across 5,705 shows and recorded an India gross of Rs 26.68 crore.
This puts The Paradise Rs 11.45 crore ahead of Dasara in opening-day India net collections. However, The Paradise has also had a wider release, with 7,552 shows compared with Dasara’s 5,705.
How The Paradise compares with Nani’s other recent releases
Nani’s HIT: The Third Case, released in 2025, collected Rs 21 crore India net on Day 1 from 4,171 shows. Its India gross stood at Rs 24.56 crore, while the film earned Rs 37.81 crore worldwide on its opening day.
Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, released in 2024, had a Day 1 India net of Rs 9 crore from 3,365 shows. The film’s India gross was Rs 10.34 crore, while its worldwide gross on the opening day stood at Rs 19.34 crore.
Meanwhile, Hi Nanna, which released in 2023, opened at Rs 4.90 crore India net from 2,519 shows. Its India gross was Rs 5.63 crore and worldwide gross stood at Rs 9.63 crore on Day 1.
Also Read: The Paradise Review and Release Live Updates
So, The Paradise has opened significantly above Nani’s Hi Nanna and Saripodhaa Sanivaaram, while also staying ahead of HIT 3.
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