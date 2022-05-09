scorecardresearch
Monday, May 09, 2022
The Liger Hunt Theme: This Vijay Deverakonda song should be on your gym playlist

The Liger Hunt Theme was released on the occasion of Vijay Deverakonda's 33rd birthday.

By: Entertainment Desk | Bengaluru |
Updated: May 9, 2022 5:27:47 pm
Vijay Deverakonda in Liger.

A track from Vijay Deverakonda‘s upcoming movie Liger was released on Monday, coinciding with the Telugu star’s 33rd birthday. “When you have to fight for survival from a very young age. You learn to Hunt!,” tweeted Deverakonda, while sharing The Liger Hunt Theme.

The video of The Liger Hunt Theme is a training montage. We see our hard-working hero, from one of the poorest of neighbourhoods, rising through the ranks and challenging fighters on the world stage. There is also a little glimpse of Deverakonda flaunting his sculpted abs, training and itching for a fight in the lyrical video.

The Vikram Montrose composition is written by Bhaskarabhatla Ravikumar and crooned by Hemachandra.

Liger is Vijay Deverakonda’s first “pan-India” movie. The film, shot in Telugu and Hindi, is written and directed by Puri Jagannadh. Earlier, the makers had released the film’s teaser, revealing the basic premise of the film.

Liger follows the story of a man who ekes out a living on the streets of Mumbai by selling tea. However, the man is gifted with the suppleness and strength of a ninja warrior. And later he goes on to capitalize on his physical prowess and fighting skills to make good money and fame by participating in international mixed martial arts competitions.

Vijay Deverakonda has got fully jacked up to play the role of a MMA fighter. Last year, the makers travelled to Las Vegas to shoot some MMA fight sequences with boxing great Mike Tyson.

Liger also stars Ananya Panday, Ramya Krishna, Ronit Roy, Ali, Vishu Reddy and Makarand Deshpande.

