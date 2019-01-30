The Great Khali all set to make his Tollywood debut

Toggle Menu
The Great Khali has been roped in to play a pivotal role in Jayanth C Paranji directorial Narendra.

The Great Khali made his silver screen debut with Hollywood film The Longest Yard. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) superstar The Great Khali is all set to make his debut in the Telugu film industry.

The film is a boxing drama, starring Nilesh Eti and Izabelle Leiti in the lead roles. Bollywood music composer Ram Sampath will, reportedly, compose the music of Narendra.

Produced by Eshaan Entertainments, the team of Narendra has already completed its first schedule.

The Great Khali has films like The Longest Yard, Get Smart, MacGruber, Kushti and Ramaa: The Saviour among others to his credit. He was also seen in season four of controversial reality show Bigg Boss.

