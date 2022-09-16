The Ghost’s Vegam: Nagarjuna, Sonal Chauhan song is a soothing romantic track

After basking in the success of his Hindi film Brahmastra, Telugu star Nagarjuna is gearing up for the release of his next cinematic offering, The Ghost. The action thriller stars Nagarjuna and Sonal Chauhan in the lead roles. The makers of The Ghost on Friday released the lyrical version of the film’s first track titled “Vegam”. The track showcase the romance between Nagarjuna and Sonal’s characters.

“Vegam” is composed by Bharath and Saurab and sung by Kapil Kapilan and Ramya Behara. The lyrics are written by Krishna Madineni. The release date for the song’s video hasn’t been revealed yet but the lyrical video has created enough interest in the audience.

Check out the song here:

The Ghost, directed by Praveen Sattaru, will see Nagarjuna and Sonal Chauhan doing some heavy-duty action scenes. The film, which is slated to release on October 5, also stars Gul Panag and Anikha Surendran.

Nagarjuna was recently seen in a pivotal role in director Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. In the film, Nagarjuna plays Anish, who possesses Nandi Astra. While Brahmastra has broken the Hindi box office’s dry spell by crossing the Rs 200 crore mark worldwide, Nagarjuna’s son Naga Chaitanya’s first Hindi film Laal Singh Chaddha didn’t do well at the box office.

Speaking about how it felt to see the difference in box office collections for his Hindi film and son Naga’s movie, Nagarjuna said, “It is a bittersweet moment. I wish it had worked good. But it happens, it is an experience. When Chay told me he was doing this Forrest Gump remake, I told him don’t expect to be recognised as a star. This will show you as an actor. And Chay said, ‘I want to be known as an actor also.”