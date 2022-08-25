The Ghost trailer: Nagarjuna’s action flick seems to be inspired by Taken

Telugu actor Mahesh Babu on Thursday unveiled the trailer of the upcoming Telugu movie The Ghost, starring Nagarjuna in the lead role.

“Glad to launch the intense & gripping trailer of #TheGhost! Wishing @iamnagarjuna and the entire team all the very best!,” tweeted Mahesh, while sharing the trailer.

“Hey @urstrulyMahesh!! I was so happy 29 years ago when your father SuperStar Krishna Garu joined me for the film Varasudu!! Why don’t we complete the circle,” Nagarjuna said in response to Mahesh Babu’s gesture.

It seems that Indian filmmakers have been bitten by the ‘Ghost’ bug. Every other film that’s coming out seemingly has a ‘Ghost’ character in it. It is fast evolving into a sub-genre in itself. The latest to join the bandwagon is Nagarjuna.

In the trailer, Nagarjuna’s Vikram, who seems to be a high-ranking government agent, mentions that he has had a close brush with death several times, but that didn’t stop him. Perhaps, that’s the reason he’s called The Ghost. He keeps coming back from the dead. This time, however, he seems to be caught in the middle of an emotional pickle. It’s safe to assume that someone close to him has been kidnapped by a high-profile crime syndicate. And now it falls on the shoulders of Vikram to secure the freedom of a young woman from the clutches of merciless criminals. We are looking at you Taken.

And that sets the stage for Vikram to go on a rescue mission with all guns blazing and cutting through all the bad men with a take-no-prisoners vigour. Given that we are kind of familiar with the plot and the drama that comes with such a situation, it remains to be seen, how director-writer Praveen Sattaru has planned to surprise us.

The film also stars Sonal Chauhan, Gul Panag and Anikha Surendran. It is due in cinemas on October 5.