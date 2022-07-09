Nagarjuna Akkineni is a ‘killing machine’ in the teaser of The Ghost. Watch video

The first teaser of Nagarjuna Akkineni starrer The Ghost is out and it looks like a slick actioner. In the 50-second teaser, Nagarjuna can be seen slicing off his enemies in a swift motion. Towards the end, the camera shows the blood moon and slowly reveals Nagarjuna’s face.

Directed by Praveen Sattaru, the film has been produced by Suniel Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, Sharrath Marar, under the banner Sri Venkateswara cinemas LLP and North star entertainment.

Watch the teaser of The Ghost here:

Sharing the teaser of The Ghost on Twitter, Nagarjuna wrote, “So excited to bring you the cutting edge action packed glimpse of the GHOST!🔥”

The Ghost releases in theatres on October 5.

Before this film, Nagarjuna will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra which releases in theatres in September. The pan-Indian film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy among others. During the promotion of Wild Dog, Nagarjuna spoke about his character in Karan Johar’s film and said, “I am playing a powerful character in Brahmastra. We recently completed the filming for the first part. The duration of my character in the movie will be around half hour.”

His character poster from the film was released a few weeks ago and introduced him as an artist named Anish, who has the Nandi Astra.