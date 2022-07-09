scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 09, 2022

Nagarjuna Akkineni is a ‘killing machine’ in the teaser of The Ghost. Watch video

Nagarjuna Akkineni is acing his sword game in the teaser of The Ghost. The film releases in theatres on October 5.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
July 9, 2022 9:17:51 pm
nagarjunaNagarjuna in a still from The Ghost.

The first teaser of Nagarjuna Akkineni starrer The Ghost is out and it looks like a slick actioner. In the 50-second teaser, Nagarjuna can be seen slicing off his enemies in a swift motion. Towards the end, the camera shows the blood moon and slowly reveals Nagarjuna’s face.

Directed by Praveen Sattaru, the film has been produced by Suniel Narang, Puskur Ram Mohan Rao, Sharrath Marar, under the banner Sri Venkateswara cinemas LLP and North star entertainment.

Watch the teaser of The Ghost here:

Sharing the teaser of The Ghost on Twitter, Nagarjuna wrote, “So excited to bring you the cutting edge action packed glimpse of the GHOST!🔥”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
‘Web 3 can be big, all it needs is a killer app’: Chet Kapoor, CEO DataStaxPremium
‘Web 3 can be big, all it needs is a killer app’: Chet Kapoor, CEO DataStax
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express — RS nominations to critical mineralsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express — RS nominations to critical minerals
States on board Gati Shakti, govt looks to cut project timePremium
States on board Gati Shakti, govt looks to cut project time
How bow and arrow came to be Sena symbolPremium
How bow and arrow came to be Sena symbol

The Ghost releases in theatres on October 5.

Also Read |Sadhguru wants to reward Ram Charan’s wife Upasana for her decision to not have kids, she jokes ‘You’ll get a call from my mother-in-law’

Before this film, Nagarjuna will be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra which releases in theatres in September. The pan-Indian film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy among others. During the promotion of Wild Dog, Nagarjuna spoke about his character in Karan Johar’s film and said, “I am playing a powerful character in Brahmastra. We recently completed the filming for the first part. The duration of my character in the movie will be around half hour.”

His character poster from the film was released a few weeks ago and introduced him as an artist named Anish, who has the Nandi Astra.

Express Explained Go beyond the news. Understand the headlines with our Explained stories

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

folktales
Paheli to Churuli: 8 Indian cinematic adaptations of folktales
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jul 09: Latest News
Advertisement