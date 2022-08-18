The Ghost new teaser: Nagarjuna promises a slick actioner

It’s been ages since we all have seen Nagarjuna Akkineni in a proper action film. And, going by the new teaser of his next movie The Ghost, the long wait seems to be getting over soon. The makers of The Ghost on Thursday unveiled a new promo titled Tamahagane.
Sharing the teaser on his Twitter handle, Nagarjuna wrote, “#TAMAHAGANE!! A legendary metal for the Katana of the fiercest of warriors through the ages. Now in the hands of #TheGhost!!”
#TAMAHAGANE!!
A legendary metal for the Katana of the fiercest of warriors through the ages.🔥🔥🔥
Now in the hands of #TheGhost !!https://t.co/30TAEr4j7C
Trailer out in theatres aug 25th#TheGhostOnOct5 @PraveenSattaru @sonalchauhan7 @SVCLLP @nseplofficial @SonyMusicSouth
— Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) August 18, 2022
In the video, someone cautions Nagarjuna that the entire underworld is coming for him. Then, Nagarjuna opens a huge box containing the metal named Tamahagane. He forges it into a sword to take on the underworld. “The sword feels proud in the hands of The King,” reads the text in the promo. Overall, the slick editing, hair-raising background score and Nagarjuna’s dynamic presence leaves us wanting more.
The trailer of The Ghost will be released on August 25, while the film is slated to hit theatres on October 5.
Directed by Praveen Sattaru, the actioner sees Nagarjuna as an Interpol officer. The film also stars Sonal Chauhan, Gul Panag and Anikha Surendran.
Subscriber Only Stories
Suniel Narang, Puskur Rammohan Rao, and Sharrath Marar are producing The Ghost under Sree Venkateshwara Cinemas LLP and Northstar Entertainment banners.
Barcelona looks to rebound quickly after early setback
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Madhavan on why Laal Singh Chaddha failed while Rocketry was a success: 'My film was a biopic, could've worked in any time...'
Zimbabwe six down, three wickets for Chahar
Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Barcelona looks to rebound quickly after early setback
MIUI Beta based on Android 13 available for Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro
Behind enemy lines, Ukrainians tell Russians ‘You are never safe’
Vashu Bhagnani’s Cuttputlli heading to Disney+Hotstar
UPSC Essentials: One word a day – NAMASTE
Sleepy Greek port becomes US arms hub, as Ukraine war reshapes region
IFS officer shares heart-warming video of elephant calf being reunited with its herd
O Panneerselvam calls for ‘united AIADMK’ after court rules in his favour, Edappadi K Palaniswami says he is power-hungry
‘Rohit Sharma resigned to the fact that maybe it’s just going to be white-ball cricket for him now,’ Karthik on Rohit’s long struggles in Tests
Ranbir Kapoor pays an ode to Shah Rukh Khan in Brahmastra’s new Dance ka Bhoot teaser. Watch
Explained: The first case of a dog being infected with monkeypox via humans
Seattle CEO who cut his pay so workers earned $70,000 resigns after assault allegations
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Madhavan on why Laal Singh Chaddha failed while Rocketry was a success: 'My film was a biopic, could've worked in any time...'
Featured Stories
Zimbabwe six down, three wickets for Chahar
Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'Premium
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
Barcelona looks to rebound quickly after early setback
MIUI Beta based on Android 13 available for Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro
Behind enemy lines, Ukrainians tell Russians ‘You are never safe’
Vashu Bhagnani’s Cuttputlli heading to Disney+Hotstar
UPSC Essentials: One word a day – NAMASTE
Sleepy Greek port becomes US arms hub, as Ukraine war reshapes region
IFS officer shares heart-warming video of elephant calf being reunited with its herd
O Panneerselvam calls for ‘united AIADMK’ after court rules in his favour, Edappadi K Palaniswami says he is power-hungry
‘Rohit Sharma resigned to the fact that maybe it’s just going to be white-ball cricket for him now,’ Karthik on Rohit’s long struggles in Tests
Ranbir Kapoor pays an ode to Shah Rukh Khan in Brahmastra’s new Dance ka Bhoot teaser. Watch
Explained: The first case of a dog being infected with monkeypox via humans
Seattle CEO who cut his pay so workers earned $70,000 resigns after assault allegations