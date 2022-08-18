The Ghost new teaser: Nagarjuna promises a slick actioner

It’s been ages since we all have seen Nagarjuna Akkineni in a proper action film. And, going by the new teaser of his next movie The Ghost, the long wait seems to be getting over soon. The makers of The Ghost on Thursday unveiled a new promo titled Tamahagane.

Sharing the teaser on his Twitter handle, Nagarjuna wrote, “#TAMAHAGANE!! A legendary metal for the Katana of the fiercest of warriors through the ages. Now in the hands of #TheGhost!!”

In the video, someone cautions Nagarjuna that the entire underworld is coming for him. Then, Nagarjuna opens a huge box containing the metal named Tamahagane. He forges it into a sword to take on the underworld. “The sword feels proud in the hands of The King,” reads the text in the promo. Overall, the slick editing, hair-raising background score and Nagarjuna’s dynamic presence leaves us wanting more.

The trailer of The Ghost will be released on August 25, while the film is slated to hit theatres on October 5.

Directed by Praveen Sattaru, the actioner sees Nagarjuna as an Interpol officer. The film also stars Sonal Chauhan, Gul Panag and Anikha Surendran.

Suniel Narang, Puskur Rammohan Rao, and Sharrath Marar are producing The Ghost under Sree Venkateshwara Cinemas LLP and Northstar Entertainment banners.