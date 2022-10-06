scorecardresearch
The Ghost box office collection Day 1: Nagarjuna film gets a lukewarm opening

Directed by Praveen Sattaru, The Ghost has Nagarjuna as an Interpol officer on a personal mission of protecting his niece.

Nagarjuna’s The Ghost has received an underwhelming response at the box office. According to reports, the action thriller, which casts the Telugu actor as an Interpol officer, has minted only about Rs 3 to Rs 4 crore at the worldwide box office. The lukewarm response could be because of the heavy competition at the box office as Chiranjeevi’s GodFather and Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 1 are doing good business across the world.

The reviews are not of any help either to the film. The Ghost, touted to be a slick action thriller, is getting panned for being overly pretentious. Manoj Kumar of Indian Express rated the film with one star, and wrote, “The Ghost neither cheeky as Mr. & Mrs. Smith nor entertaining as John Wick. It’s a 150-minute wannabe neo-noir action-thriller that tests our patience (sic).”

The Ghost follows the story of Vikram (Nagarjuna), who is a former Interpol officer, with the guilt of a botched-up mission that killed an innocent kid. He takes to violence and works in the underworld till a call from his sister changes things for him. He takes up a personal mission of protecting his family, but enemies from his past continue to haunt him.

Other than Nagarjuna, the film has Sonal Chauhan in the lead. Gul Panag, Anikah Surendran, and Manish Chaudhari are other actors in the film, which is produced by Sri Venkateswara Cinemas and North Star Entertainer. The film has music by Bharatt-Saurabh and Mark K. Robin and cinematography by Mukesh.

2022 is turning out to be a mixed bag for Nagarjuna. After the successful film Bangarraju, a sequel to the 2016 film Soggade Chinni Nayana, The Ghost seems to be not making the right noise so far at the box office.

First published on: 06-10-2022 at 05:20:00 pm
