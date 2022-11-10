scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 10, 2022

‘The beast is dying…’: Vijay Deverakonda recovers from back injury

During shooting intense training scenes, Vijay Deverakonda had apparently suffered a shoulder injury. He has now finally recovered after 8 months.

Vijay DeverakondaVijay Deverakonda will next be seen in Kushi. (Photo: thedeverakonda/Instagram)

Actor Vijay Deverakonda has finally recovered from his injury after 8 months and updated his fans about his health on social media. On Thursday, Vijay took to his Instagram story and dropped a picture along with his health update. In the picture, Vijay showed his bruised hands and covered his face with them.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, “The back is almost fixed after 8 months of rehab. The beast is dying to come out. Has been kept caged too long now. Go hard and outwork everyone my loves.”

Vijay Deverakonda (Photo: thedeverakonda/Instagram)

Vijay was recently seen in a sports action film Liger alongside Ananya Panday which failed to impress the audience at the box office. Backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the film also stars Ramya Krishnan. The film revolves around a young guy, Liger (Vijay) and his widowed mother Balamani (Ramya Krishnan), who have come from Telangana to Mumbai because she wants to see her son become a national MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) champion.

Also Read |Vijay Deverakonda addresses Liger failure, says he ‘didn’t go anywhere’. Watch video

Vijay underwent mixed martial arts training in Thailand while he prepared for his character in Liger. The film was shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi. Besides Telugu, Vijay has dubbed his lines in Hindi as well. The film marked American boxer Mike Tyson’s Bollywood debut as well.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Reservations and politics, and how one shaped the other: From Independenc...Premium
Reservations and politics, and how one shaped the other: From Independenc...
Vijay Gokhale: ‘We deal with China as a threat when it is a threat, and a...Premium
Vijay Gokhale: ‘We deal with China as a threat when it is a threat, and a...
16 voters and a hamlet called Ka: All quiet on this poll frontPremium
16 voters and a hamlet called Ka: All quiet on this poll front
Global Hunger Index: A survey that trivialised hungerPremium
Global Hunger Index: A survey that trivialised hunger

During shooting intense training, he had apparently suffered a shoulder injury. But he has now finally recovered after 8 months. Meanwhile, the actor is prepping to make a grand comeback from his next Pan-India action thriller film Jana Gana Mana, which is slated to hit the theatres on August 3, 2023.

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Reportedly, the Arjun Reddy actor is about to begin shooting for his next film Jana Gana Mana with director Puri Jaggannadh.

The World Famous Lover will also be seen in an upcoming romantic drama film Kushi alongside south actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

First published on: 10-11-2022 at 01:36:16 pm
Next Story

Rape accused Noida man ties to run over security guard while fleeing police

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Malaika Arora-Arbaaz Khan's son Arhaan turns 20
Malaika Arora-Arbaaz Khan’s son Arhaan turns 20
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 10: Latest News
Advertisement