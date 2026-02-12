The ‘42 rules’ row: Allu Arjun controversy vs the film that says otherwise

The latest controversy started when a media sales professional claimed Allu Arjun travels with a large entourage and follows 42 strict dos and don'ts.

Written by: Entertainment Desk
4 min readHyderabadUpdated: Feb 12, 2026 08:56 PM IST
Allu ArjunAllu Arjun in 'I Am That Change' (2014)
Make us preferred source on Google

The irony is hard to miss. In 2014, Allu Arjun produced and starred in a three-minute film called I Am That Change. The entire point: showing a celebrity walk back to stand in a security queue like everyone else. No special treatment. No shortcuts. Just a famous person choosing to follow the same rules as regular people. Now, more than a decade later, he finds himself at the centre of a controversy claiming he travels with a long list of strict rules for how people can approach him, allegations his team has strongly denied.

The viral claims that sparked the ’42 rules’ controversy

According to allegations that went viral this week, Allu Arjun travels with a large entourage and follows 42 strict dos and don’ts that control how people interact with him.

Kaveria Baruah, a media sales professional, in a conversation with the YouTube channel Sweekriti Talks said, “Before meeting him, we were given a note with 42 dos and don’ts. They have a manager for a manager for a manager—one big manager, then another who reports to him. And they are very strict. Don’t look into sir’s eyes, don’t shake hands. One-hand distance is mandatory. You cannot use your phone. When he came in, I was sitting on the side and using my phone for work. His bodyguard jumped in front of me and snatched my phone, saying, ‘Not allowed.’ I was like, ‘Excuse me, I’m just doing my work.’ He said, ‘No phones allowed.’”

The response was swift. Allu Arjun’s team issued warnings of legal action, calling the claims false and defamatory. They’ve filed legal complaints. Co-star Rajasekhar has publicly defended him, calling the allegations “completely baseless.”

ALSO READ: The Rs 40 Crore Gambit: How Farhan Akhtar’s Excel is blocking Ranveer Singh’s Pralay to settle Don 3 exit dispute

When Allu Arjun made a film about rejecting privilege

The controversy raises a question: did the person who once filmed himself rejecting celebrity privilege actually create 42 rules demanding it? His team says no. But the contrast between the 2014 film and the 2026 allegations has people talking.

I Am That Change was Allu Arjun’s own project. He produced it in 2014 and brought director Sukumar on board. The three-minute black-and-white film had no dialogue but made a clear point about celebrity privilege.

Story continues below this ad

The main scene shows Allu Arjun arriving somewhere with fans and security around him. He gets waved through, no checking required. Then, with Vande Mataram playing, he stops. He turns around and goes back to the security checkpoint. He waits in line and gets checked like everyone else.

His message at the end was clear: “Performing our duties is also patriotism. Change begins with us. I am that change.” The film got two million views when it was released and was shown in theaters. Then it mostly faded from public attention, until now.

From rejecting privilege to facing privilege allegations

Looking back at this film in light of the current controversy reveals a striking contrast. What Allu Arjun promoted in 2014, a celebrity rejecting special treatment and waiting in line like regular people, directly contradicts the allegations his team now denies.

The allegations don’t match Allu Arjun’s professional track record, which may be why his team and co-stars have strongly denied them. If the claims were accurate, there’s a question: why do his collaborators keep coming back?

Story continues below this ad

Long-standing collaborations that tell another story

Sukumar, who directed I Am That Change, has worked with Allu Arjun for nearly two decades. They recently did both Pushpa films together, which were big commercial hits. Directors don’t usually keep working with actors who are difficult on set.

Writer-director Trivikram Srinivas is preparing to work with Allu Arjun for the fourth time. Their collaboration goes back to 2012’s Julayi. In the film industry, partnerships don’t last over a decade if the working relationship is bad.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
Veerana's Jasmine Dhunna vanished after delivering her biggest hit that terrified India; co-star Hemant Birje solved the 37-year mystery
Jasmine Dhunna
The Rs 40 Crore Gambit: How Farhan Akhtar's Excel is blocking Ranveer Singh’s Pralay to settle Don 3 exit dispute
Ranveer Singh vs Farhan Akhtar
Rajpal Yadav to stay in Tihar Jail till Monday: Why is actor in jail and why his bail plea was rejected?
Rajpal Yadav cheque bounce tihar jail
Sujoy Ghosh reveals the 'dancing condom' scene that made Juhi Chawla reject Jhankaar Beats
Juhi Chawla
Advertisement
PHOTOS
film in 2026
From Dhurandhar 2 to Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: Big-ticket films in the coming months
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Rahul Gandhi
‘Opponents, not enemies’: Parliament needs to remember Sushma Swaraj’s words
Rafale
DAC clears proposal to buy 114 Rafale jets from France, 90 to be manufactured in India
Jasmine Dhunna
Veerana's Jasmine Dhunna vanished after delivering her biggest hit that terrified India; co-star Hemant Birje solved the 37-year mystery
Ranveer Singh vs Farhan Akhtar
The Rs 40 Crore Gambit: How Farhan Akhtar's Excel is blocking Ranveer Singh’s Pralay to settle Don 3 exit dispute
autorickshaw driver's daughter travels with him
This autorickshaw driver's daughter always travels with him; the reason has moved thousands
70-year-old woman runs tiny ‘rice hotel’ in Howrah
30 years, 1 room, no help: The touching story of Howrah’s 70-year-old rice hotel owner who sleeps on plywood
IND vs NAM
India vs Namibia Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
India's Sanju Samson scored 22 off 8 against Namibia during T20 World Cup 2026 game in New Delhi. (PHOTO: AP)
Quick Comment: What's wrong with Sanju Samson? The answer is in his feet
US deal raises questions. PM must take a leaf out of Manmohan Singh’s book
US trade deal raises many unanswered questions. PM must explain where India stands
stuart russell interview part 1
Expert Explains | 'AI was trained to imitate humans. It learnt survival'
Animals
5 animals that turned laziness into a survival flex
As AI adoption accelerates, India is rapidly expanding its data centre capacity to meet rising enterprise and cloud demand. (Image Credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)
‘There is a lot of AI demand from enterprises…will start seeing localisation of infrastructure: Lenovo's top executives on why India is becoming the top AI destination
Must Read
India vs Namibia Live Cricket Score, T20 World Cup 2026
IND vs NAM
Quick Comment: What's wrong with Sanju Samson? The answer is in his feet
India's Sanju Samson scored 22 off 8 against Namibia during T20 World Cup 2026 game in New Delhi. (PHOTO: AP)
Why Pakistan is banking on Sahibzada Farhan to dismantle Jasprit Bumrah: 51 runs, strike rate of 150, three sixes, 0 dismissals
Sahibzada Farhan has scored 51 runs against Jasprit Bumrah at a strike rate of 150 without being dismissed. (PHOTO: REUTERS & AP)
‘There is a lot of AI demand from enterprises…will start seeing localisation of infrastructure: Lenovo's top executives on why India is becoming the top AI destination
As AI adoption accelerates, India is rapidly expanding its data centre capacity to meet rising enterprise and cloud demand. (Image Credit: Anuj Bhatia/Indian Express)
Google Photos may finally fix its most annoying sharing hurdle with a new ‘Copy’ button
The feature works similar to the system-wide copy and paste buttons on Android.
Big-screen foldables may grab 65% market share in 2026, flip phones to decline
With Apple's entry in the segment, large-screen foldables may get a huge boost.
5 animals that turned laziness into a survival flex
Animals
Advertisement
Feb 12: Latest News
Advertisement