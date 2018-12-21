That is Mahalakshmi teaser: Tamannaah takes on the Queen avatar in the Telugu version

The teaser of much anticipated Telugu remake of 2014 hit Hindi film Queen titled That Is Mahalakshmi is out and features actor Tamannaah Bhatia the lead role.

From what we know, the film is about a girl whose wedding gets called off and she decides to go to Paris for her honeymoon alone. She encounters new people in Paris and Amsterdam, who give her a fresh perspective in life.

Watch the teaser of That Is Mahalakshmi here:

Along with Tamannaah Bhatia, That Is Mahalakshmi stars Siddhu, Guillermo Uria Viar, Jeffrey Ho, Nikos Vatikiotis, Geetanjali, Roopa Lakshmi, CVL, Narsimha Rao, Shibani Dandekar, Clifton Brown and Samarth Ashok Hegde. Jeffrey Ho was seen in the original Queen as well and he reprises the same character, Taka.

Amit Trivedi has composed the music of the film.

Along with the Telugu version, the producers have released the teasers of Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada versions as well.

That is Mahalakshmi is produced by Manu Kumaran and Parul Yadav. The film is scheduled to hit screens next year.