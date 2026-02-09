Tharun Bhascker takes a cheeky swing at his own hit in Gaayapadda Simham teaser, watch

When a filmmaker pokes fun at the very movie that put him on the map, audiences take notice. That’s exactly what happened when the teaser for Gaayapadda Simham dropped, featuring a moment that has since dominated online conversations and meme threads alike.

In the viral teaser, Faria Abdullah’s character brings up Pelli Choopulu, the 2016 sleeper hit that established Tharun Bhascker as a distinctive voice in Telugu cinema. His response? A deadpan dismissal of the film as “an average film that got overhyped.” The irony isn’t lost on anyone: this is the same project that launched both his directorial career and catapulted Vijay Deverakonda to stardom.