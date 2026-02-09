Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Tharun Bhascker takes a cheeky swing at his own hit in Gaayapadda Simham teaser, watch
Director-actor Bhascker's self-deprecating humour about Pelli Choopulu in Gaayapadda Simham teaser sends social media into a frenzy.
When a filmmaker pokes fun at the very movie that put him on the map, audiences take notice. That’s exactly what happened when the teaser for Gaayapadda Simham dropped, featuring a moment that has since dominated online conversations and meme threads alike.
In the viral teaser, Faria Abdullah’s character brings up Pelli Choopulu, the 2016 sleeper hit that established Tharun Bhascker as a distinctive voice in Telugu cinema. His response? A deadpan dismissal of the film as “an average film that got overhyped.” The irony isn’t lost on anyone: this is the same project that launched both his directorial career and catapulted Vijay Deverakonda to stardom.
Social media erupted with reactions, with some fans delighted by the audacity and others wondering if there was deeper meaning behind the jest. During the teaser launch event on Monday, Tharun put any speculation to rest. “Cinema is about fun and entertainment. That dialogue is just for humour,” he explained, adding with characteristic ease, “In fact, Vijay Deverakonda is a humorous guy, he’ll take it easy.”
When pressed about Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming wedding to Rashmika Mandanna on February 26 in Udaipur, Tharun demonstrated the same quick wit that defines his work. “I haven’t received an invitation yet,” he quipped, adding, “If I do, I will forward the message to you and we can go together.”
But Gaayapadda Simham offers more than meta-commentary on past successes. Directed by Kasyap Sreenivas, the film tackles contemporary anxieties through a satirical lens, following a protagonist who achieves his long-cherished goal of relocating to America, only to watch his future unravel when mass deportations loom on the horizon.
The premise taps into timely concerns around immigration, belonging, and the gap between aspiration and reality. It’s territory ripe for the kind of observational comedy and social critique that has become Tharun’s signature.
Joining Tharun and Faria Abdullah are Subhalekha Sudhakar, Maanasa Choudhary, and Vishnu Oi, forming an ensemble that suggests both comedic chemistry and dramatic weight. Behind the camera, cinematographer Vidya Sagar Chinta captures the visual narrative, while composer Sweekar Agasthi provides the sonic backdrop. Editor Viplav Nyshadam shapes the rhythm, and production designer Chandrika Gorrepati builds the world.
