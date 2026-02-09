Tharun Bhascker takes a cheeky swing at his own hit in Gaayapadda Simham teaser, watch

Director-actor Bhascker's self-deprecating humour about Pelli Choopulu in Gaayapadda Simham teaser sends social media into a frenzy.

Written by: Entertainment Desk
3 min readHyderabadUpdated: Feb 9, 2026 07:53 PM IST
Tharun BhasckerTharun Bhascker stars in Gaayapadda Simham, a satirical drama about a young man's American dream derailed by deportation threats.
Make us preferred source on Google

When a filmmaker pokes fun at the very movie that put him on the map, audiences take notice. That’s exactly what happened when the teaser for Gaayapadda Simham dropped, featuring a moment that has since dominated online conversations and meme threads alike.

In the viral teaser, Faria Abdullah’s character brings up Pelli Choopulu, the 2016 sleeper hit that established Tharun Bhascker as a distinctive voice in Telugu cinema. His response? A deadpan dismissal of the film as “an average film that got overhyped.” The irony isn’t lost on anyone: this is the same project that launched both his directorial career and catapulted Vijay Deverakonda to stardom.

Social media erupted with reactions, with some fans delighted by the audacity and others wondering if there was deeper meaning behind the jest. During the teaser launch event on Monday, Tharun put any speculation to rest. “Cinema is about fun and entertainment. That dialogue is just for humour,” he explained, adding with characteristic ease, “In fact, Vijay Deverakonda is a humorous guy, he’ll take it easy.”

When pressed about Vijay Deverakonda’s upcoming wedding to Rashmika Mandanna on February 26 in Udaipur, Tharun demonstrated the same quick wit that defines his work. “I haven’t received an invitation yet,” he quipped, adding, “If I do, I will forward the message to you and we can go together.”

But Gaayapadda Simham offers more than meta-commentary on past successes. Directed by Kasyap Sreenivas, the film tackles contemporary anxieties through a satirical lens, following a protagonist who achieves his long-cherished goal of relocating to America, only to watch his future unravel when mass deportations loom on the horizon.

The premise taps into timely concerns around immigration, belonging, and the gap between aspiration and reality. It’s territory ripe for the kind of observational comedy and social critique that has become Tharun’s signature.

Joining Tharun and Faria Abdullah are Subhalekha Sudhakar, Maanasa Choudhary, and Vishnu Oi, forming an ensemble that suggests both comedic chemistry and dramatic weight. Behind the camera, cinematographer Vidya Sagar Chinta captures the visual narrative, while composer Sweekar Agasthi provides the sonic backdrop. Editor Viplav Nyshadam shapes the rhythm, and production designer Chandrika Gorrepati builds the world.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
'Salman Khan shouted outside girlfriend’s building, beat up people': Childhood friend says 'kind-hearted' superstar follows heart
Salman Khan with childhood friend Master Raju
'Mehmood made and ruined my career': Why Aruna Irani believes she was 'openly exploited' by the star
Aruna Irani, Mehmood
South India's most celebrated actress of 80s ruled 4 industries; husband's abuse destroyed her: 'He kicked me when I was pregnant'
Despite the abundance of actors in Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada industries in the '80s, her talent was so profound that it was impossible to overlook her.
Jana Nayagan producer approaches High Court seeking permission to withdraw writ petition against CBFC
Once the court grants permission, the way will be cleared for the CBFC's revising committee to review Jana Nayagan.
Advertisement
PHOTOS
film in 2026
From Dhurandhar 2 to Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: Big-ticket films in the coming months
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Banerjee had earlier approached the apex court under Article 32 of the Constitution, assailing the SIR exercise.
‘Violence, forcible disruptions’: EC says West Bengal CM made public speeches to intimidate SIR officials
himanta gogoi
‘Thought of himself as Chanakya, exposed his weakness’: Gaurav Gogoi takes fight to Himanta
Salman Khan with childhood friend Master Raju
'Salman Khan shouted outside girlfriend’s building, beat up people': Childhood friend says 'kind-hearted' superstar follows heart
Aruna Irani, Mehmood
'Mehmood made and ruined my career': Why Aruna Irani believes she was 'openly exploited' by the star
IMDb has unveiled the list of this week’s Popular Indian Celebrities
IMDb's Popular Indian Celebrities List: 20-year-old Sara Arjun beats Ranveer Singh in latest rankings
Netflix Desi Bling
'3 kilos of gold every year': This Indian billionaire’s wife stuns the Internet with revelation on Netflix's Desi Bling
South Africa (SA) vs Canada (CAN) T20 World Cup 2026 Today Match Live Cricket Score Updates: Catch the action from Ahmedabad.
LIVE Cricket Score, South Africa vs Canada T20 World Cup 2026
L-R: Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed signs autographs to young fans across the fence and Pakistan cricket team during a practice session in Colombo. (Express photo by Venkata Krishna B)
Pakistan players in Colombo await final decision as uncertainty about India match looms
Sanae Takaichi
In Japan, a charismatic leader and three challenges
RBI, RBI governor
Why borrowings are now biting govts despite RBI rate cuts: Debt, liquidity twin issues
Kanika Tekriwal
Shark Tank India's Kanika Tekriwal recollects cancer journey at 21, says she fought with a lot of pain during chemotherapy: 'Now sitting with a head full of hair'
iPhone 16e
iPhone 17e: What to expect from Apple’s next ‘affordable’ iPhone
Must Read
LIVE Cricket Score, South Africa vs Canada T20 World Cup 2026
South Africa (SA) vs Canada (CAN) T20 World Cup 2026 Today Match Live Cricket Score Updates: Catch the action from Ahmedabad.
Pakistan players in Colombo await final decision as uncertainty about India match looms
L-R: Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed signs autographs to young fans across the fence and Pakistan cricket team during a practice session in Colombo. (Express photo by Venkata Krishna B)
Cleared for takeoff: The many altitudes of Glenn Phillips
New Zealand cricketer Glenn Phillips in action during T20 World Cup 2026 match against Afghanistan. (PHOTO: AP)
iPhone 17e: What to expect from Apple’s next ‘affordable’ iPhone
iPhone 16e
‘Claude writing Claude’: Nearly 100% of Anthropic’s code is AI-generated, says Mike Krieger
Cisco AI Summit
Roblox says over 45% daily users have completed mandatory age-checks for chat
Iraq bans US gaming platform Roblox over child safety concerns
Shark Tank India's Kanika Tekriwal recollects cancer journey at 21, says she fought with a lot of pain during chemotherapy: 'Now sitting with a head full of hair'
Kanika Tekriwal
Advertisement
Feb 09: Latest News
Advertisement