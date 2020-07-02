Telugu director Tharun Bhascker harassed for post on Malayalam film Kappela

Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam recently heaped praise on Malayalam film Kappela. Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam recently heaped praise on Malayalam film Kappela.

Telugu filmmaker Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam recently became a victim of online trolling after he shared an Instagram story, recommending new Malayalam film Kappela to his followers.

He remarked that Kappela had no “hero making multiple reentry scenes in slow motion with background score and gravity-defying action scenes. There is also no long speeches on farmers, soldiers or India in the last 10 minutes, but still, these are also called movies.” Tharun’s comments were seen as a direct reference to typical potboilers of Telugu cinema, including Mahesh Babu’s last film Sarileru Neekevvaru.

What followed was a barrage of abuse on social media which forced Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam to approach the cyber cell. The director posted a statement on his Twitter page, “For the past few days, a post that we had put up regarding films in general was distorted out of proportion on social media and was used to “troll” me and my team. In response to that, we had approached Cyber Crime Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) S.Harinath garu police official at Gachibowli, HYD (sic).”

Tharun noted that he was able to source the phone numbers of a couple of people involved in abuse against him. And he tried to reason with them to stop harassing him and his team online. “We also warned them that any abusive language, personal remarks here forth shall be taken seriously and we will make an official complaint to which they responded positively initially but chose to modify the conversation to look like a threat. We have submitted the phone conversations to the concerned officials which were made in their presence. We are attaching the official complaint for reference. We are taking this seriously and will take action against every threat, phone call, defamation, false allegation posts and messages (sic),” he added.

Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam is known for directing Pelli Choopulu, which put Vijay Deverakonda on the map.

