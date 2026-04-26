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Tharun Bhascker’s Gaayapadda Simham turns Donald Trump’s deportation orders into a Telugu comedy, watch trailer
Actor and director Tharun Bhascker plays a man who makes it to America only to be sent back home by Donald Trump's immigration crackdown. What he does next is where the film gets interesting
The trailer for Gaayapadda Simham landed on Saturday with a premise that feels pulled from the headlines. A young Telugu man chases his lifelong dream of settling in America, finally gets there, and then watches it collapse the moment Donald Trump announces the largest deportation operation in US history. What follows, according to the trailer, is a revenge plan that is as chaotic as it is funny.
The story follows Tharun Bhascker’s character being pushed into heading to the US to fulfil his girlfriend Maanasa Choudhary’s wish of settling in America. The girlfriend’s father makes it a condition of marriage, which puts the pressure squarely on Tharun’s shoulders. He makes it to America. Then Trump makes it impossible to stay. Things take a turn when his character gets deported, giving meaning to the title Gaayapadda Simham, which translates to wounded lion.
There are references to KGF and Salaar woven into the narration, delivered with the kind of deadpan that suggests the film knows exactly what it is doing. The satire is light but pointed, aimed at a generation of young Indians for whom the US visa process has always carried an emotional weight.
The casting adds intrigue beyond the central story. JD Chakravarthy, best known for his work in Ram Gopal Varma’s Satya back in 1998, appears in a menacing role as a contract killer operating under the name Brutal Dharma through a front called Satya Logistics.
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Sree Vishnu shows up in what the makers have positioned as the trailer’s big reveal, playing a character who is the ideological opposite of Tharun Bhascker’s, a man who has no interest in leaving India and is currently sitting in jail for reasons the trailer keeps deliberately vague. The makers have described him as the third Simham in the story alongside Tharun and JD Chakravarthy.
Maanasa Choudhary plays Tharun’s love interest, Faria Abdullah features in a separate track, and Subhalekha Sudhakar appears in what looks like a comic supporting role. Director Kasyap Sreenivas has also taken on an acting role.
Gaayapadda Simham releases in theatres on May 1, 2026.
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