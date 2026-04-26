Tharun Bhascker’s Gaayapadda Simham turns Donald Trump’s deportation orders into a Telugu comedy, watch trailer

The trailer for Gaayapadda Simham landed on Saturday with a premise that feels pulled from the headlines. A young Telugu man chases his lifelong dream of settling in America, finally gets there, and then watches it collapse the moment Donald Trump announces the largest deportation operation in US history. What follows, according to the trailer, is a revenge plan that is as chaotic as it is funny.

The story follows Tharun Bhascker’s character being pushed into heading to the US to fulfil his girlfriend Maanasa Choudhary’s wish of settling in America. The girlfriend’s father makes it a condition of marriage, which puts the pressure squarely on Tharun’s shoulders. He makes it to America. Then Trump makes it impossible to stay. Things take a turn when his character gets deported, giving meaning to the title Gaayapadda Simham, which translates to wounded lion.