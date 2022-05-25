scorecardresearch
Thank You teaser: Naga Chaitanya plays a self-centred, self-made millionaire

Thank You stars Naga Chaitanya, Raashi Khanna and Malavika Nair in the lead roles.

The teaser of Tollywood star Naga Chaitanya’s upcoming movie Thank You was released on Wednesday. “Nannu nenu sari cheskotaaniki, nenu chesthunna prayaname Thank you. (It’s the journey I am taking to fix myself.),” Chaitanya wrote on his Twitter page while sharing the teaser.

The line is borrowed from the movie, which is written and directed by Vikram K Kumar.

Judging by the teaser, Naga Chaitanya seems to play a man who seems to be a textbook narcissist. He’s self-centred and he has no qualms about his narcissism. “I am the only reason for my success,” he says in the teaser. He’s not the one for sharing credit or expressing gratitude. But, it seems when he accumulates enough wealth to feature on the cover of a magazine, which is the indication in movies that one has peaked in their profession, he seems to have a moral crisis.

In the film, Chaitanya’s success story lets him stroll around the world in his private jet, live in fancy buildings, meet beautiful girls and then think about the shortcomings in his attitude.

Thank You also stars Raashi Khanna, Malavika Nair, Avika Gor and Sai Sushanth Reddy.

Director Vikram K Kumar is known for making feel-good and good looking relationship dramas. Thank You also seems like another Vikram K Kumar-esque film.

