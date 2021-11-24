scorecardresearch
Wednesday, November 24, 2021
Thank You first look: Naga Chaitanya looks vibrant

Thank You marks the second collaboration of actor Naga Chaitanya with director Vikram K Kumar.

By: Entertainment Desk | Hyderabad |
November 24, 2021 8:43:59 am
Naga Chaitanya Thank You movieThe first look of Naga Chaitanya-starrer Thank You film. (Photo: PR Handout)

The first look of Naga Chaitanya Akkineni from Thank You was unveiled on his birthday. The film’s production house Sri Venkateswara Creations took to their Twitter handle to share the first look. Their caption for the image read, “Presenting the first look of #ThankYouMovie!”

S Thaman who provided the tunes for the film wrote: “Many more happy returns darling brother @chay_akkineni. wishing U super successful one. #ThankYouTheMovie.”

On the first look poster, Naga Chaitanya is seen dressed in vibrant clothes and looks like the boy-next-door avatar.

Produced by Dil Raju and Sirish, Thank You movie marks Chaitanya’s second-time collaboration with director Vikram K Kumar after Manam. The movie has cinematography by PC Sreeram, and it co-stars Raashi Khanna, Malvika Nair, and Avika Gor. The production for the film is in the last stage and a release date will soon be announced by the makers.

On the work front, Naga Chaitanya has Bangarraju and Laal Singh Chaddha in the pipeline.

