Thaman reveals how Padma Shri awardee and Kinnera instrument artist Darshanam Mogilaiah joined Bheemla Nayak team

Telangana folk artist Darshanam Mogilaiah was conferred with the Padma Shri by the government on Wednesday. Mogilaiah, a fifth-generation artist who plays the Kinnera instrument, he has also helped in reinventing it. Belonging to Avusalikunta of Lingala mandal, Nagarkurnool district in Telangana, he has also sang the opening part of the title song in the film, Bheemla Nayak. He came onboard the project after film’s actor Pawan Kalyan suggested his name to director Trivikram and music composer Thaman.

In an interview with ABN Andhra Jyothi, music composer S Thaman had revealed how Mogilaiah became a part of the project. He said, “Pawan Kalyan told Trivikram about Mogilaiah and his work. He asked me to call and rope him in for the movie. Mogilaiah stays away from the movies. A man of the soil, urban society looks mysterious to him. It took almost four days for him to get used to the city’s environment. He is a lovely person. We shot Bheemla Nayak’s title lyrical song in Chennai. Trivikram and Pawan Kalyan were very particular to feature him in the lyrical video song. Since the movie is set in a forest, every musical sound has to come from natural habitat, and they should not seem fancy. We wanted the music to give feel of the wild by using sounds and instruments. At the same time, it should be new to cater to the audience.”

After Mogilaiah’s honour, Bheemla Nayak makers tweeted, “Congratulations to Shri Darshanam Mogilaiah garu, who has been conferred with Padma Shri for his endless service to Art. We feel delighted & proud that we got a chance to work with him on our prestigious #BheemlaNayak song.”

The artist also thanked people for supporting him. “I am getting this award after the Telangana government gave life to the art (Kinnera instrument) form. Thanks to Telangana CM KCR, Pawan Kalyan, and other officials who recognized and helped me. I believe that our art will thrive now,” he said in a video message.