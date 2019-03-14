Thadam goes to Tollywood

Arun Vijay-starrer Thadam, which was released on March 1 to positive feedback from both critics and the audience, is likely to be remade in Telugu.

While there is no official confirmation on the same, speculations are rife that Ram Pothineni, who is currently shooting for iSmart Shankar, may step into Arun Vijay’s shoes for the Telugu remake.

According to sources, producers Tagore Madhu and Sravanthi Ravi Kishore have bagged the remake rights from Inder Kumar, who bankrolled Magizh Thirumeni directorial Thadam. However, we learn Ram is yet to watch the original.

On the movie front, Arun Vijay is busy with his next film Boxer, directed by newcomer Vivek, a former associate of Bala.

In a statement to the press, Arun had said Boxer includes both freestyle boxing and martial arts. Apparently, he has been trained by some of the best trainers that choreographer Peter Hein had suggested. Ritika Singh, who was seen in Irudhi Suttru, is paired opposite Arun in the film.