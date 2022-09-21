Thaar Maar Thakkar Maar song from GodFather: Chiranjeevi, Salman Khan leverage their stardom

The first single titled Thaar Maar Thakkar Maar from the upcoming Telugu film GodFather was released on Wednesday. The song has also been released in Hindi. Composed by Thaman S, this song is an ode to the superstardom enjoyed by both Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan.

Thaar Maar Thakkar Maar is written, composed, and shot with the sole intention of satisfying the core fan base of both the superstars. Even though this song may not go down among Thaman’s best work, it will do the job of whipping hardcore fans into a frenzy while watching in cinemas.

The song is written by Anantha Sriram and Shreya Ghoshal has sung it. The lyrical video also has the visuals of choreographer-actor Prabhu Deva directing the song. However, he hasn’t choreographed the dance moves. It has been done by Sandy.

The release of the song also kicks off the promotions of the film, which is due in cinemas on October 5.

GodFather is the remake of Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer. While Chiranjeevi is essaying the role which was originally played by Mohanlal, Salman Khan has stepped into the shoes of Prithviraj, who had an extended cameo in the Malayalam original.

GodFather marks Salman Khan’s debut in the Telugu film industry. Cashing in on the popularity of Salman, the film will also be released in dubbed Hindi version. The Telugu remake is written and directed by Mohan Raja. It also stars Nayanthara and Satya Dev in key roles.