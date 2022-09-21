scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022

Thaar Maar Thakkar Maar song from GodFather: Chiranjeevi, Salman Khan leverage their stardom

Thaar Maar Thakkar Maar song from GodFather is targeted towards the fandom of Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan.

Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan in GodFather.

The first single titled Thaar Maar Thakkar Maar from the upcoming Telugu film GodFather was released on Wednesday. The song has also been released in Hindi. Composed by Thaman S, this song is an ode to the superstardom enjoyed by both Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan.

Thaar Maar Thakkar Maar is written, composed, and shot with the sole intention of satisfying the core fan base of both the superstars. Even though this song may not go down among Thaman’s best work, it will do the job of whipping hardcore fans into a frenzy while watching in cinemas.

Also Read |Gautham Menon mistaken for Mani Ratnam in interview, gives a hilarious response. Watch video

The song is written by Anantha Sriram and Shreya Ghoshal has sung it. The lyrical video also has the visuals of choreographer-actor Prabhu Deva directing the song. However, he hasn’t choreographed the dance moves. It has been done by Sandy.

The release of the song also kicks off the promotions of the film, which is due in cinemas on October 5.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
How YouTube monetisation of Shorts will workPremium
How YouTube monetisation of Shorts will work
Tata Group to bring AirAsia India, Vistara under Air India by 2024Premium
Tata Group to bring AirAsia India, Vistara under Air India by 2024
Kashmir among likely venues for meetings in run-up to G-20Premium
Kashmir among likely venues for meetings in run-up to G-20
Sudden narrowing of lanes, no signboards: Palghar cops flag warning signa...Premium
Sudden narrowing of lanes, no signboards: Palghar cops flag warning signa...

GodFather is the remake of Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer. While Chiranjeevi is essaying the role which was originally played by Mohanlal, Salman Khan has stepped into the shoes of Prithviraj, who had an extended cameo in the Malayalam original.

GodFather marks Salman Khan’s debut in the Telugu film industry. Cashing in on the popularity of Salman, the film will also be released in dubbed Hindi version. The Telugu remake is written and directed by Mohan Raja. It also stars Nayanthara and Satya Dev in key roles.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 21-09-2022 at 04:54:22 pm
Next Story

Australian football league investigates racism allegations

UPSC-CSE DEDICATED SECTION with UPSC KEY for Subscribers Monday-Friday, daily UPSC ESSENTIALS aimed at syllabus, expert talk, weekly news & key terms with MCQs, case studies, much more
Subscribe for full access
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Remembering Raju Srivastava with some unseen photos
Remembering Raju Srivastava with some unseen photos
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Sep 21: Latest News
Advertisement