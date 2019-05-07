Sundeep Kishan’s look from Tenali Ramakrishna BA BL unveiled

Actor Sundeep Kishan’s first look from his upcoming movie Tenali Ramakrishna BA BL was revealed by the makers on Monday. In the first look poster, the actor is seen as an advocate, who is apparently pleading for work. Interestingly, his pose resembles the film’s caption ‘Caselu Ivvandi Please,’ which loosely translates to ‘Please give me cases.’

Directed by G Nageswara Reddy, the makers are filming the movie simultaneously in Telugu and Tamil. Hansika Motwani and Varalaxmi Sarath Kumar are playing the female leads in this out-and-out comedy entertainer.

The film’s new schedule started on Tuesday in Ramoji Film city in Hyderabad.

Produced by Sri Neelakanteswara Swamy Creations banner, Tenali Ramakrishna also features Murali Sharma, Brahmanandam, Vennela Kishore, Raghu Babu, Prudhvi in supporting roles. The movie has Sai Kartheek as the music composer and Sai Sriram as the cinematographer while Chota K Prasad is the editor.

On the work front, Sundeep Kishan will also be seen in a horror thriller Ninu Veedani Needanu Nene, which he is also bankrolling. On Monday, the makers released its teaser which was shared by the actor on his Twitter handle.

“Dedicating this teaser to 2 people who believed in me and stood by me through it all, but are not here with me today. Miss you Ammamma, miss you Kadapa Sreenu. Ninu Veedani Needanu Nene teaser. What if you see someone else in the mirror instead of yourself,” he captioned the post.