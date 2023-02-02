scorecardresearch
Thursday, Feb 02, 2023
Veteran Telugu director Sagar passes away

Sagar directed over 35 Telugu films and worked with actors Bhanu Chander, Suman, Arun Pandian, Vinod, and Krishna Ghattamaneni, among others.

Director SagarDirector Sagar was 70. (Photo: baraju_SuperHit/Twitter)
Veteran Telugu director Sagar aka Vidyasagar Reddy passed away at his Chennai residence in the wee hours of Thursday at the age of 70. He was suffering from age-related ailments. He was born in the Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh and completed his education in Chennai. He made his directorial debut with Rakasiloya in 1983. He has more than 35 movies to his credit as a director. His breakout film was Stuvartupuram Dongalu.

Sagar is best known for making action films with actors Bhanu Chander, Suman, Arun Pandian, Vinod, and Krishna Ghattamaneni, among others. His notable films are Public Rowdy, Daadi, Nakshatra Poratam, Amma Donga, Bharatasimham, Ammanaakodalaa, Alumagalu, Jagadekaveerudu, Ramasakkanodu, Osi Naa Maradala, Anveshana, Action No.1, Khaidi Brothers, etc. He also served as the president of Telugu Directors Association three times.

First published on: 02-02-2023 at 11:00 IST
