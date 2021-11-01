Telugu veteran actor Kaikala Satyanarayana hospitalised

Telugu veteran actor Kaikala Satyanarayana has been hospitalised at a private hospital in Hyderabad. Last week, he suffered a fall at his residence and as a precaution, he was taken to the hospital for treatment.

According to Telugu news channels, Satyanarayana, who is 86, is stable and responding well to the treatment. It is expected that he will be discharged from the hospital soon.

Satyanarayana began his career in movies in the last 50s. He made his screen debut with Sipayi Koothuru in 1959. Due to his uncanny resemblance to matinee icon NT Rama Rao, he acted as NTR’s double in several movies, before establishing himself as an actor on his own merits. NTR offered him a role in his film Apoorva Sahasra Siraccheda Chintamani, which was directed by SD Lal that helped his acting career to take off. Satyanarayana went on to star in nearly 800 movies in a career spanning nearly 60 years. He has played a good guy and a villain and everything in between.

Satyanarayana was last seen in Maharshi. The 2019 movie was written and directed by Vamshi Paidipally. He had played the role of a grandfather to Pooja Hegde in the movie. Starring superstar Mahesh Babu in the lead role, the film revolved around the issues of farmers and the rampant destruction of villages by multinational corporate companies. The film won two awards at the 67th National Film Awards including the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment and the Best Choreography.