Telugu TV actor Navya Swamy tests positive for coronavirus

Telugu TV actor Navya Swamy who is best known among the households for her title roles in Naa Peru Meenakshi (ETV) and Aame Katha (Star Maa) tested positive for COVID-19 and presently, she is under self-quarantine.

According to a report in Times of India, the actress was suffered from mild headache and tiredness for 3-4 days and she got her test done for COVID-19 upon the advice of her doctor.

Sharing her traumatic experience with ToI, Navya told, “Last night, I cried a lot while going home and even until early in the morning. I couldn’t sleep. My mom is still crying. My phone was busy; I was talking to a lot of people. My WhatsApp was flooded with messages about the symptoms, treatment, and much more. It was chaotic. I was even feeling guilty that I put my co-stars and crew in trouble, too.”

Despite the ongoing condition, she feels that her situation is “more of a mental one than a physical one” and suggested all who tested positive to stay strong.

Navya commenced shooting for her parts in the Telugu soaps two weeks ago. Now, the actors and crew members who participated in the shoot with her have undergone tests and are reportedly in quarantine.

