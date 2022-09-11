scorecardresearch
Telugu superstar Krishnam Raju passes away

As a producer, Krishnam Raju bankrolled blockbusters Bhaktha Kannappa, Thandra Paparayudu and Billa among others, under his Gopikrishna Movies banner. His last film under the banner was Prabhas-starrer Radhe Shyam.

PrabhasKrishnam Raju was 83. (Photo: PR Handout)

Telugu superstar and actor Prabhas’ uncle Krishnam Raju passed away in the wee hours of Sunday in a private hospital in Hyderabad. He was 83.

Born on January 20, 1940 in Mogalthur of West Godavari district, he made his screen debut in 1966 with Chilaka Gorinka. Some of his more popular acts saw him playing the bad guy onscreen. His antagonist act in film Avekallu brought him good recognition besides proving his acting mettle. Later in his film career, he emerged as a ‘Rebel Star’ by portraying characters that were high on emotions. His movies Hanthakulu Devanthakulu, Bhaktha Kannappa, Thandra Paparayudu, Bobbili Brahmanna, Rangoon Rowdy, Trishoolam, Katakatala Rudrayya, Mana Voori Pandavulu, Two Town Rowdy, Palnati Pourusham established his position as a solid and irreplaceable action star of his generation.

Krishnam Raju made his political entry in 1991. He won from Narsapuram in 1999 and worked as a central minister.

Krishnam Raju is survived by wife Shyamala Devi, and daughters Praseedi, Prakeerthi, and Pradeepthi. His last rites will be performed on Monday afternoon.

First published on: 11-09-2022 at 08:50:11 am
