Monday, Nov 14, 2022

Telugu superstar Krishna put on ventilator, condition critical; son Mahesh Babu reaches hospital

Actor Krishna was admitted to Continental Hospitals in Hyderabad on Monday after he suffered a cardiac arrest. His son, actor Mahesh Babu, has reached the hospital.

Actor KrishnaActor Krishna is 79. (Photo: PR Handout)

Telugu superstar and actor Mahesh Babu’s father Krishna Ghattamaneni was admitted to Continental Hospitals in Hyderabad on Monday after he suffered a cardiac arrest. A statement issued by the hospital said Krishna “remains in a critical state and has been put on a ventilator.”

The statement read, “Shri Ghattamaneni Krishna was brought into the emergency department of Continental Hospitals, Hyderabad at 01.15am this morning (14-11-2022) in cardiac arrest. The doctors immediately performed a CPR, resuscitated him within 20 minutes and shifted him to the ICU for treatment & observation. He currently remains in a critical state, and has been put on a ventilator. An expert, multi-disciplinary team including cardiologists, neurologists, and critical care specialists are closely monitoring his clinical condition. The family members have been appraised of his condition accordingly.”

Krishna, 79, made his debut as a lead actor with Thene Manasulu (1965) and made his mark as an actor, director, and film producer with films such as Mosagallagu Mosagadu, Alluri Sita Ramaraju, Goodhachari 116, among others.

Krishna is the father of actor Mahesh Babu, Padmavathi, Manjula and Priyadarshini. Krishna’s first wife Indira Devi passed away in September this year, while his elder son Ramesh Babu breathed his last in January.

14-11-2022
