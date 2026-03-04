‘Telugu states have a new daughter-in-law, take care of her’: Vijay Deverakonda’s emotional appeal to media as he and Rashmika Mandanna host meet

A week after one of Indian cinema’s most talked-about weddings, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, took a moment to sit down with the people who have covered their journey from the beginning.

The newlyweds hosted a special lunch for the Telugu media fraternity on Wednesday afternoon, hours before their formal wedding reception was scheduled to begin at Taj Krishna .

Vijay, visibly emotional, addressed the room with a gratitude that went beyond the usual pleasantries. “You guys have been watching me since I was a kid, saw me growing through movies, interviews, photoshoots,” he said. “When I was at the beginning of my career, all these interviews mattered.” He drew a direct line from those early days to where he stood now, acknowledging that the Telugu press had been present through all of it. “This relationship, of an actor chasing his dreams, you were part of that journey. Today, when I am married, you are still here and we are all growing,” he added. He ended with a warm request that felt more like a son speaking than a star. “Telugu states has now a new daughter-in-law. Please take care of her.”